A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit western Nepal on Wednesday morning local time, killing at least six people, according to local officials. The epicenter of the quake was in Seti Zone, at a depth of 15.7 kilometers (9.7 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was 21 kilometers east of Dipayal, a municipality of Nepal’s far western Doti district, the USGS said.

