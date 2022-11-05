City approves tax agreement abatement with Ashoka Image Ashley Colvin Reporter Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body

After recent approval from the county, school and hospital board, the City of Sulphur Springs approved a resolution for authorization of a tax abatement agreement with Ashoka Steel Mills, LLC. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

During a regular meeting, Mayor Pro Temp John Sellers read, “Mr. Mayor, I move that we approve the 312 Tax Abatement Agreement with Ashoka Steel Mills, LLC. With the following changes — date of performance, 31st day of December 2025 — Ashoka will have invested $245 million into the land in Sulphur Springs and Ashoka will have constructed a 345,000 square foot environmentally- friendly steel mill in our city. June 1, 2026, Ashoka shall provide all documentation and receipts to the city reflecting their $245 million investment in our city. The 315 jobs that Ashoka will have established in Sulphur Springs are non-exclusives, such as, some Ashoka employees may travel for training and sales, etc. Ashoka will only be requested to submit the employment information required by the state and federal law. Lastly, in the event of any default or deficiency of Ashoka’s development, due to issues beyond their control, such as delayed arrival of building materials, Ashoka’s period to cure their default is extended 90 days.”

Doug Moore led the motion to approve the agreement with no further discussion.

An action was taken on the first reading of Ordinance 2819, amending the code of ordinances — Chapter 25, “Traffic.”

The ordinance will add to section 25-35, setting a prima facie speed limit on Mockingbird Lane from East Shannon Road to Posey Lane.

Police Chief Jason Ricketson presented concerns from citizens about the speed limit on Mockingbird Lane “being too low.” A speed survey was performed with the approval of the state and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) found vehicles traveling at a combined 85 percentile speed of 33 mph. The survey was taken from Sept. 13-29 and recorded 61,601 vehicles on Mockingbird Lane.

The council voted to raise the speed limit from 30 mph to 35 mph. Ricketson did not note any concerns with safety regarding the raised speed limit.

Next, City Manager Marc Maxwell addressed Resolution 1315, authorizing the sale of water to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.

“Should we or should we not sell some of our water [not the water rights] to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District,” asked Maxwell.

He continued, stating, “before we get into the specifics of the agreement, I would like to give you the ‘lay of the land’ as it were, regarding the water we own and where we own it.”

Presenting a representation of the Cooper Lake/ Jim Chapman storage rights, entailing the North Texas Municipal Water District and the City of Irving, he stated, “each own 36.9 percent of storage.”

On a side note, he mentioned, “the Sulphur River Municipal Water District — we are members with the cities of Commerce and Cooper of that district with two appointed board members to the group — we are the largest shareholder in the group.”

“We own 12.4 percent of the storage rights of Cooper Lake. Commerce owns 11.1 percent and they are selling probably 2/3 or 3/4 of their water, already, to Upper Trinity Regional Water District. Cooper owns three percent or 8,000 acre feet and I believe they have already sold their water rights to the North Texas Municipal Water District,” said Maxwell.

“Storage rights and diversion rights are not the same thing — where we have 33,000 acre feet of storage, we only have the right to pump 18,128 acre feet and that is because we lose water to evaporation and percolation. So, all of the entities that own water in the lake — we all signed together on an agreement that is a diversion agreement and we each have to account for our own evaporation,” said Maxwell.

“The water that we have in lake Sulphur Springs, we have the right to divert an average of 6.9 million gallons per day. The agreement would authorize a commitment to selling at least two million gallons of water a day or 730 million gallons per year,” he stated.

Currently, Sulphur Springs uses four million gallons per day. There are 6.2 million gallons per day that remain held, unused, within the lake.

According to the proposed agreement, “the price is 25 cents per thousand gallons, adjusted each year for inflation, and the term is for 30 years with automatic extensions for 10 years unless notice is given by either party at any time, prior to one year,” he added.

“Water rights are not conveyed, this is a water sale only,” said Maxwell.

The city could commit to selling Upper Trinity an additional 1.4 billion gallons, but they are not required to purchase the additional offering, according to Maxwell.

“The way our accounting program works,” he stated, “is we all account for evaporation and whatever water we have left and whenever there’s a big rain and the lake fills all the way up to the spill way, everything resets, and everybody has a full account and it all starts again. Offerings would be decided by the council.”

Although not required to purchase more, they are required to purchase the two million gallons per day annually.

Upper Trinity will have to go through a permitting process that could take three to five years.

Maxwell noted, “in lieu of water sales, Upper Trinity may transfer their evaporative losses onto our books at the same rate — 25 cents per 1000 gallons.

The City may also curtail the sale of water.

“If we have to curtail water to our residents and other water district customers — we will bill monthly, we may audit and the venue is in Hopkins County,” added Maxwell, “the annual revenue the agreement would produce would be a minimum of $182,500 with a maximum of $547,500.”

“Staff recommends approval and I’ll tell you why — this water has been in our lake since 1997 and we have never used but a portion of it, and what happens is, is the part that we’re not using evaporates, goes over the spillway where someone else ends up using it and we’re not getting paid for it. I think what we have here is a sale of water which will produce revenue which we can use to increase other water resources and we can do it in a way that doesn’t endanger our ability to sell or use water,” said Maxwell.

The approval for the water sale agreement by the public, if approved by Upper Trinity first, would be presented on Dec. 1.

In Hopkins County, water sales have remained available even during the worst droughts because the county has maintained more than enough water, according to Maxwell. Rationing and curtailing water usage has yet to be a problem.

The council members made a motion to approve Resolution 1315, authorizing the sale of water to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.

The council then approved four way stop signage at the Jackson and JD Franklin and College Street intersection.

Following, Resolution 1320 was approved, readopting civil rights policies for CDBG contract and all future, federally-funded projects.

“This is just something that we need to reaffirm — that we are providing equal opportunity to all of our citizens no matter their race, sex, disability, language spoken — this shows we are giving them the opportunity to participate in our discussions and job postings. This is for the Senior Citizens’ grant,” said Finance Director Lesa Smith.

The council reviewed Resolution 1321, authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract after review by the City Attorney to hire Ark-Tex Council of Governments to provide professional grant administration and management services for the economic adjustment, American Rescue Plan Act Disaster Assistance under the Public Works grant funding improvements made to East Haul Road at the Thermo coal mine site. The council members approved the resolution.

The council then approved five agricultural license agreements at the Thermo property and authorized the City Manager’s signature of the agreements.

The city council closed with the approval of the purchase of a Volvo LH60H Wheel Loader from Romco Equipment Co., Inc. utilizing Sourcewell.

The meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m. with no further discussion.