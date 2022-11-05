ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By News Staff
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 4 days ago
LEFT PHOTO - Northeast Texas Choral Society Director Caroll Allen and accompanist Deana Spraggins rehearse the 100-voice choir in Christmas selections for the 25year Anniversary 'Silver Bells' Christmas Concert to be performed on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.mm and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in the SSHS Auditorium in the Civic Center. Tickets are $10 each, with Veterans, First Responders, and EMTs welcome through the doors at no charge. The public is invited to make this special concert a sell-out. Staff photo by Enola Gay Mathews

