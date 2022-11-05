Meet Celeste, a two-yearold hound mix. She is fully vetted and chipped. This sweet girl has had a rough life and needs a loving and caring family. She is good with other dogs and cats. Would be good with kids. You have to meet her to appreciate her. If you would like to meet, her call the shelter at 903-438-9369 and leave a message.

PET OF THE WEEK Image News Staff Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body

