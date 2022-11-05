ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

State bound

By Don Wallace Managing Editor
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 4 days ago
State bound Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8Vb6_0izpO7XD00 MAKING HISTORY — The Sulphur Springs girls cross country team will compete Friday in state, the first time the school has sent a team to state in the sport. Team coaches (not in order) Head coach Ross Hicks, assistant coaches Adriana Brena, Bryan Jones, Sal Mejia and Carlos Ramirez; team members, McKenzi Buckland, Jaicee Jasmer, Dylan McKinney, Haylee Shultz, Laney Hurst, Edith Martinez, Jolea Moore, Abbey Williams and Jasmin Yanez. Staff photo by Don Wallace
Don Wallace Managing Editor Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48

First Sulphur Springs team in state CC meet

Body

Over recent years, Sulphur Springs has sent many talented individuals to state in cross country, , but never a team.This year, the Lady Wildcats will be competing in the State UIL meet, Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Round Rock at Old Settler's Park. 'This team has really put in the work. They deserve this, some of these girls have been in our cross country program since the seventh grade,' said Ross Hicks, Sulphur Springs head cross country coach.

Hicks continued, 'To be the first team from our school to go is an honor. We'd had many individuals go, but not a team. It's a first for our program.' Hicks thanked the crowd Thursday at the sendoff at Sulphur Springs High School which honored the team.

'These girls run a lot, five or six days a week. It's what we do. We're good at it. We want to finish in the Top 10 in the state,' Hicks said. 'That is our goal and would be a good finish for us. We know teams at state are all pretty good, but we can compete in this field.'

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

