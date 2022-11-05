Hopkins Co. voting locations Image From Staff Reports Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body

The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Listed are the voting locations in Hopkins County for each precinct on the day of the election. Please remember to bring your driver’s license or another form of identification to vote this Tuesday. This year will include a double ballot. After voting electronically, you will print a paper copy of the ballot and fill it out by hand as well for a double count. This is a new addition to this year’s General Election in order to ensure an accurate count at each poll.

This is year’s General Election Day voting locations are:

Pct. 1 - Lutheran Church 1000 Texas Street Sulphur Springs, TX (Front foyer)

Pct. 2A - H.W. Gray’s Building 413 Beckham Street Sulphur Springs, TX (Meeting room)

Pct. 3 - Hopkins County Courthouse 118 Church Street Sulphur Springs, TX (1st floor courtroom)

Pct. 3A - Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus 1137 TX-301 Loop Room 101A Sulphur Springs, TX

Pct. 4 - Hopkins County Civic Center 1200 Houston Street Sulphur Springs, TX (West Hall)

Pct. 4A - League Street Church of Christ 1100 South League StreetSulphur Springs, TX (Front foyer)

Pct. 5 - Saltillo ISD 150 County Road 3534 Saltillo, TX 75478 (Ag. lab)

Pct. 11 - Cumby Municipal Building 100 E. Main Street Cumby, TX 75433 (City Meeting Room)

Pct. 12 - Sulphur Bluff ISD 1027 County Road 3550 Sulphur Bluff, TX 75481 (Foyer Outside Gym)

Pct. 13 - Como-Pickton CISD 13017 TX Highway 11 EastComo, TX 75431 (Art Room)

Pct. 16 - Miller Grove ISD 7819 Farm to Market 275 South Cumby, TX 75433 (Foyer outside gym)

Pct. 17 - North Hopkins ISD1994 Farm to Market 71West Sulphur Springs, TX Admin. Building)