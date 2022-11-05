CAMPAIGN VOLUNTEERS

Emily Glass, Hopkins County United Way Chair announced pledges total $107,507. Volunteers include, (standing left to right): Dinh Tran, Charlotte Henderson, Mary Ferguson, Shelly Trammel on behalf of CHRISTUS, Carolyn McKinney, Linda Gallagher, Garrett Glass in support of Emily and on behalf of Guaranty Bank and Trust, Lynda Hager, and Susan Berning. (Seated, left to right) Amy Griggs, Board President Kristy Landers Moseley, and Campaign Chair Emily Glass. Those in attendance but not pictured: Kayla Price Mitchell and Bill Owens. The report meeting will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.