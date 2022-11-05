ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickton, TX

Pickton couple takes the Honor Flight at DFW

By Enola Gay Mathews
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 4 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7hF3_0izpO1Er00 Steve and Fay Huffman of Pickton recently were part of the Honor Flight for military veterans from the DFW hub. Steve Huffman is a Navy veteran and his wife was in the AIr Force. Staff photo by Don Wallace
Enola Gay Mathews Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48

This October, Steve and Fay Huffman of Pickton returned from a swift 48-hour trip to Washington DC, compliments of the Honor Flight national program, arranged through the Honor Flight DFW hub.

This non-profit organization transports our country’s war heroes to the Capitol for a day to visit and reflect at their memorials, to remember friends and comrades lost, and to share their stories and experiences with other veterans.

It was three years ago that Steve and Fay applied for the flight, and weren't notified until this Autumn. Steve believes this was due to the fact that up until now, efforts have been directed at carrying as many WWII veterans as possible before focusing on veterans of other wars. He and Fay are both Vietnam-era veterans with service during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Steve spent six years in the Navy and Fay was an instructor for the Air Force. For the flight, their choice of “guardians”, or traveling companions, naturally were their son and their daughter. Thus the Huffmans traveled as a family aboard the flight, and that is quite rare.

For Fay, the Honor Flight was indeed a whirlwind trip. “We boarded on Friday morning at 7 a.m. at DFW/Love Field for the round trip and arrived back at DFW at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night. From the beginning, we were treated like VIPs. Upon landing at the DC airport, our first sight was two lines of people, well-wishers, who waited to greet us, shake our hands and give us hugs, hand us flowers and flags to hold and make us feel thoroughly greeted and welcomed. Next, we boarded a bus for Arlington National Cemetery. There we were amazed at the beauty and serenity of it and especially enjoyed seeing the Audie Murphy tomb. When we gathered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a memorable treat awaited us. Steve and I were selected to lay a wreath at the Tomb for our group of veterans. Image the emotions that act inspired within us both, emotions I actually didn’t anticipate but embraced wholeheartedly”.

On Friday night, the Honor Flight veterans and guardians were treated to a reception, dinner, and inspiring program. The next morning, they toured the National Mall in Washington, which is actually a large national park and home to the popular and moving Vietnam Veterans Memorial. One end of this memorial wall points toward the Washington Monument, while the other points to the Lincoln Memorial. The group viewed the WWII Memorial and the Korean War Memorial. Steve reflected, “for me, the entire trip was a vivid contrast between this grand honor and the hostility that some Vietnam soldiers encountered upon returning home.

Back then, there was no reception or welcome, no gratitude, and no ticker tape parade, but there did exist outright aggression and humiliation. That’s what had turned me off 50 years ago from involvement in any kind of veterans organization. But now truthfully, it has been the Honor Flight that changed my feelings and made up for it all. Fine local military organizations such as the Hopkins County Military Coalition now have my respect and support”.

He reflected that when we join the military, we sign a paper that is like a blank check to our country; for our lives, our service, and our sacrifice, wherever that might be, no questions asked. “Through the Honor Flight, our country thanked us with all sincerity. After many fond goodbyes, we flew back to DFW/Love Field where we were met with another enthusiastic welcome line of hugs and high-fives for the ‘heroes’ that we were that day. Every veteran ought to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The mission of Honor Flight is to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share a day of honor at our nation’s memorials. Its vision is a nation where all of America’s veterans experience the honor, gratitude, and community of support they deserve. Find out more or apply at honorflightdfw.org

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

