$90,000 RAISED — On Oct. 31, GSC Enterprises, Inc. held its 34th annual charity golf tournament at The Tribute and Old American Golf Club in The Colony. The company raised $90,000 that was presented to six local and regional charities. These charities included Morgan’s Mercy Mansion, Lake Country Casa, Child Advocacy Center, Community Chest, and the SSISD Education Foundation. From left, Michael Williams of GSC, Amy Glenn with Lake Country CASA, John Prickette with GSC, Heather White and Cathy McElroy with Community Chest, Ryan McKenzie, President and CEO of GSC with SSISD Education Foundation, David Burns of GSC, Lauren Fleming with Northeast Texas Child Advocacy and Rob Cody of GSC.

