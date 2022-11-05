Christmas parade set Dec. 2
Christmas parade set Dec. 2
The 16th Annual Lions Club Lighted Christmas parade presented by Carriage House Manor is set Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.
Other sponsors include: Alliance Bank, Legacy Ag Credit, City National Bank, Farmers Electric Coop, Jay Hodge Chevrolet, Clayton Homes, Brian Toliver Ford, Clarion Pointe, Guaranty Bank, Farm Country, NorTex Tractor and Texas Farm Credit. Applications can be picked up at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce.
