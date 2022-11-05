ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Christmas parade set Dec. 2

By From Staff Reports
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 4 days ago
Christmas parade set Dec. 2 Image
From Staff Reports Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body

The 16th Annual Lions Club Lighted Christmas parade presented by Carriage House Manor is set Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

Other sponsors include: Alliance Bank, Legacy Ag Credit, City National Bank, Farmers Electric Coop, Jay Hodge Chevrolet, Clayton Homes, Brian Toliver Ford, Clarion Pointe, Guaranty Bank, Farm Country, NorTex Tractor and Texas Farm Credit. Applications can be picked up at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce.

Comments / 0

Related
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Extension Leadership Banquet recognizes many volunteers

Extension Leadership Banquet recognizes many volunteers Image DEDICATED GROUP — Extension Agent, Johanna Hicks; Master Wellness Volunteers Susie Faltesek, Mary Ballard, Joan Brennan, Wendy Johnson, Pat Connally, and Sylvia Millsap. Not pictured but also receiving certificates were Antonia Maddin, Marjean Allen, LaTarra Giles, Hillary Young, Patsy Neal, Kim Sellers, Linda Tanton, and Nell Shipp. Submitted photos ...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

BIG HUG

BIG HUG Image BIG HUG — Mary Talley gets a loving embrace from her granddaughter Allie Head near the site of a tornado strike in Hopkins County. The tornado did heavy damage to the residence located off FM 3389. Staff photos by Don Wallace CHEVY TOUGH — David Talley walks near his Chevrolet truck he was...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

MYSTERY HISTORY

MYSTERY HISTORY Image MYSTERY HISTORY — John Sellers provides history of the oldest building in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, Nov. 3. Sellers led guests through downtown on his annual Mystery Walk tour, sponsored by Haystacks. Another tour will take place Thursday, Nov. 10. Tickets are on sell now. Staff photo by Ashley Colvin News Staff Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body John Sellers provides history of the oldest building in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, Nov. 3. Sellers led guests through downtown on his annual Mystery Walk tour, sponsored by Haystacks. Another tour will take place Thursday, Nov. 10. Tickets are on sell now.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Local events calendar

Local events calendar Image From Staff Reports Nov. 3 Wed, 11/02/2022 - 07:41 Body Texafied Jamfest - Nov. 3-5, Birthright, for more info. visit texafiedjamfest. com. 2022 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Leadership Banquet - Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the League Street Church...
SULPHUR BLUFF, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

BIG CONTEST

BIG CONTEST Image BIG CONTEST — The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Halloween party and costume contest drew a big crowd Monday. Winner was Betty Holden (second from left, front row) dressed as a witch. Staff photo by Don Wallace News Staff Wed, 11/02/2022 - 07:41 Body
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Hopkins Co. voting locations

Hopkins Co. voting locations Image From Staff Reports Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Listed are the voting locations in Hopkins County for each precinct on the day of the election. Please remember to bring your driver’s license...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

5th annual summit

5th annual summit Image SUGARY SNACKS — Julia Wilhite and Tiffany Porter of State Farm Insurance provided the treats at the Oct. 31 Halloween party and costume contest at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center. Staff photo by Don Wallace DOG LOBSTER - Pictured is “Pepper” during the Atwood’s Halloween Pet Costume Competition on Saturday. Recognized...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Wildcat band makes history with state berth

Wildcat band makes history with state berth Image STATE TALENT — The Sulphur Springs HS Band (shown in earlier home action) traveled to Lindale HS on Saturday, Oct, 29 to perform and compete against the top bands in UIL MUSIC AREA C. AREA C consists of all 4A band programs from five Regions stretching from Northeast Texas down to Houston and over to the stateline,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

11
Followers
42
Post
309
Views
ABOUT

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy