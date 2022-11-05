Read full article on original website
Cowboys/Vikings Won’t Play on SNF After All
With the NFL now transitioning into a “flexing schedule” following the NFL trade deadline, one of the teams on the radar for these “flexed” games has been the Minnesota Vikings. In particular, the Week 11 game between the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys and now 7-1 Minnesota Vikings had been theorized as a potential suitor to be flexed to Sunday Night Football.
Questions Answered: A Keenum Appearance, Akayleb Evans, Tonga for Real
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 7th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
PFF Sends the Vikings a CB in Latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft
It turns out that I’m not the only person on the trend of sending cornerbacks to the Vikings in mock drafts. As the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, many outlets have been posting updated 2023 NFL mock drafts in response. Pro Football Focus got in on the action as well. In their latest mock draft, PFF sends the Vikings a CB.
Questions Answered: Johnathan Abram Is Available, 7-Game Win Streaks, Dantzler
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 8th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Former Vikings WR Joins 49ers for Potential Playoff Run
Another former Vikings WR is on the move this week. Tajae Sharpe played with the Vikings during the 2020 season, and now, he hops over to the San Francisco 49ers to help with their potential playoff run. In order to free up room for Sharp, the Niners released TE Troy Fumagalli.
Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month
The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
Tom’s Hot Takes: Vikes/Packers, Tom/Gisele Take Divergent Paths
The trade deadline has passed, not without some exciting moves. Plus, Dan Snyder, Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen, and more. Time for some Hot Takes from Vikingland, across the NFL, and beyond:. ITEM: Vikings Trade T.J. Hockenson To Vikings. HOT TAKE: This trade lit up my fantasy league text string...
Love or Hate Him, Kirk Cousins is Our Guy—Maybe We Should Start Loving Him
Admit it: a lot of you have kind of just been waiting for the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota to end. Whether the Vikings win or lose (and we all are hoping they win), you figure he won’t get fans where they want the Vikings to go, so you watch the games and silently hope it ends soon with a fresh new face at quarterback. No matter how you come down on Kirk, deep in your heart you feel things will be better when the Cousins era ends.
The NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Reign Supreme
After another week of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue their chokehold on the NFC North division. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to another comeback win this weekend while both the Bears and Packers lost. This means that Minnesota’s lead in the division has increased to 4.5 games, and there’s...
Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Inch Closer to the Top
We are officially halfway through the NFL season, and in this week’s power rankings, we see the Minnesota Vikings inch ever closer to the top spot after their sixth-straight victory. Here’s where every team stands heading into Week 10 of the season. Last Week: 29-17 win @ HOU.
Vikings Podcast: Finding Ways to Win
Very few would have put the Vikings at 7-1 at this stage in their season. Alas, they’ve achieved the record they deserve: a fantastic one that puts them in full control of the division. What’s more, they’ve got a decent shot at claiming the conference. Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and partner-in-crime Sam – unpacks the recent win over the Commanders.
You Can Count the Vikings “Magic Number” on One Hand
The Minnesota Vikings won again this past Sunday, and each of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears lost. Because of that, the Vikings have a ridiculously low “magic number” to clinch the NFC North. In fact, halfway through the season, their magic number is miniscule enough that...
Josh Allen’s Status Uncertain Ahead of Game vs. Vikings
If you’re a Vikings fan, you’ve probably had this Week 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills circled as the toughest game of the year for Minnesota. Especially considering the game will take place in Buffalo, there were very few people who gave the Vikings a chance in this game when the season started.
The Vikings are Super Bowl Contenders
They say winning any game in the NFL is hard. Well, that’s for the Minnesota Vikings this season, and six in a row. Despite the 7-1 start, the national focus has seemed to be on the one game they didn’t win against the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, and that the Vikings haven’t been winning convincingly. However, it’s time to admit that the Vikings are Super Bowl contenders.
Don’t Expect Patrick Peterson to Leave the Vikings Anytime Soon
The Minnesota Vikings have had some struggles on the defensive side of the ball at times, but they’ve consistently made plays when needed. One of the main reasons for that has been the play of Patrick Peterson as the 32-year-old CB has turned the clock back and is back to playing at the All-Pro level we saw him at in the mid-2010s.
