New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner
With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible. The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant. Think...
The Ultimate New Jersey Chinese Food Can’t Miss Restaurants For 2023
There are so many great places to eat an amazing meal here in the Garden State, and if you are a fan of fantastic Chinese food, you are really in the right place. In every direction here in the Garden State, there are culinary masterpieces, and when it comes to Chinese food, New Jersey certainly does not have a shortage of options, and that is something that has not been lost on foodie experts all over the nation.
If Dave Portnoy likes this NJ Detroit style pizza, it’s amazing (Opinion)
It kind of irks me that Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has made himself the arbiter of all things good and bad in pizza. Not unlike our current political situation, he’s divided the pizza world into two camps:. The good and the not-so-good. And he is the general of the...
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
Party For A Good Cause! Hurricane Ian Fundraiser Being Hosted In Seaside Heights, NJ
It has been over a month since category 4 Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida and the Caribbean. It feels like just yesterday. Whenever natural disasters like this one occur, it is important for all of us to come together to help. Luckily, I know the perfect way how.
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey
Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
Top 5 ‘Down the Shore’ memories and where to find the rest in NJ
Not only are we lucky to have a "down the shore" in New Jersey, regardless of where the shore actually is in relation to where you are, but we're also lucky to have some great "down the shore" memories. As Brian Adams once sang, "Those were the best days of our lives."
The Perfect Place to Visit With Your Kids This Week in Ocean County, NJ
It's the loveliest place, Out of Sight Alpacas, an Alpaca farm right here in Ocean County. It's the perfect place to visit this week with the kids. A little bit about this fantastic spot in Waretown. The alpaca farm is located at 416 Wells Mills Road in Waretown. The owner took a trip to Peru and loved a blanket she purchased there. It was not itchy like so many blankets are. It was soft and lightweight. The blanket was made from alpaca. The first eight alpacas purchased for the farm were in 2010. As of right now, Out of Sight Alpacas has almost 30 alpacas.
A Fantastic Christmas Lights Display Returns to Toms River, New Jersey
It's always fun to talk Christmas and we are closing in on Thanksgiving, so it's a very festive time of year. Christmas lights displays are always a big draw and people love to go and see these displays every winter. It's even better when the displays are close to home and only a short ride to go and see.
New Taco & Tequila Bar Opens In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
With all the closing announcements I've had to make in the last few months, a new restaurant opening in Ocean County is a refreshing change of pace. Are you a fan of fajitas? What about margaritas? Or what about tequila straight-up? Then you will love the new spot that opened...
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
This Is New Jersey’s All Time Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish
We will soon put Halloween 2022 in our rearview mirrors, and that means our attention turns to Thanksgiving, and nobody loves celebrating great Thanksgiving food like New Jersey. Today we focus on Thanksgiving side dishes. We have to start this conversation with the pasta discussion. We live in New Jersey,...
New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022
Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
You’re from New Jersey If You Understand The Many Meanings of These Two Words
Who knew that a simple two-word, 7-letter phrase could mean so many things? New Jersey knows! It can express, concern, friendliness, annoyance, forgiveness, and even love. One of the tell-tale signs that you're from New Jersey, is if you're fluent in these two words that have so many meanings. Yep,...
