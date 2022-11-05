ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
94.3 The Point

Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible. The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant. Think...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

The Ultimate New Jersey Chinese Food Can’t Miss Restaurants For 2023

There are so many great places to eat an amazing meal here in the Garden State, and if you are a fan of fantastic Chinese food, you are really in the right place. In every direction here in the Garden State, there are culinary masterpieces, and when it comes to Chinese food, New Jersey certainly does not have a shortage of options, and that is something that has not been lost on foodie experts all over the nation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey

Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
BERLIN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

The Perfect Place to Visit With Your Kids This Week in Ocean County, NJ

It's the loveliest place, Out of Sight Alpacas, an Alpaca farm right here in Ocean County. It's the perfect place to visit this week with the kids. A little bit about this fantastic spot in Waretown. The alpaca farm is located at 416 Wells Mills Road in Waretown. The owner took a trip to Peru and loved a blanket she purchased there. It was not itchy like so many blankets are. It was soft and lightweight. The blanket was made from alpaca. The first eight alpacas purchased for the farm were in 2010. As of right now, Out of Sight Alpacas has almost 30 alpacas.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy