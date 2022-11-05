She's an 83-year-old TikTok star who 'can barely take a selfie.' An unlikely friendship changed her life

Read full article on original website
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Clayton News Daily
Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98. Phillips passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.
Clayton News Daily
Mariska Hargitay Stuns in Extravagant Ballgown While Posing in Front of NYC Backdrop
Mariska Hargitay shines as bright as the NYC skyline. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star went full glam for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, Nov 7. The ceremony was held at Casa Cipriani in New York City in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, a non-profit promoting American designers. Many famous faces were in attendance, including Cher and the Kardashian-Jenner clan in support of Kim Kardashian, whose shapewear brand, Skims, received the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion.
Clayton News Daily
Judge Judy Explains Why Justin Bieber Is 'Scared to Death' of Her
Judge Judy Sheindlin, known to many as simply Judge Judy, is celebrating the premiere of Season 2 of Judy Justice, her reality show, by sharing some secrets about her former neighbor, Justin Bieber. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 80-year-old family court judge said of Bieber, "He's scared to...
Clayton News Daily
Everything You Want to Know About 'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes' Gorgeous Wife
Ever since he made it big in American Sniper and the Fifty Shades of Grey movie series, Luke Grimes, 38, has been on everyone's minds. His most recent role as Kayce Dutton, the youngest son of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton on the Yellowstone series has elevated this ruggedly handsome heartthrob into the stratosphere.
Clayton News Daily
‘Dahmer’ EP Ryan Murphy on the Netflix Series’ Popularity: ‘People Are Looking to Find a Place to Put Their Anxiety’
The intense real-life subject matter of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn’t detracted folks from tuning into the show. Netflix’s 10-episode drama has accumulated over 500 million hours in views and has been seen in at least 56 million homes since it debuted in September. However, at least once cast member, Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under, Step Brothers), who plays serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s father, Lionel Dahmer, had reservations about joining the series.
Clayton News Daily
Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Reunite, Admit MTV Exaggerated Their Feud
Fans of the 2004 MTV reality hit Laguna Beach may be surprised to hear just how fake the feud was between Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Appearing on Cavallari’s podcast with co-star and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti, Back to the Beach, the trio talked about the love triangle that was at the center of the series, and just the network played up this faux dispute.
Clayton News Daily
Kevin Hart Wishes Son Hendrix Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo: 'My Guy for Life'
Kevin Hart is saying happy birthday to his son Hendrix Hart with a wholesome tribute on social media. The actor and comedian, 43, shared a celebratory Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in honor of his son turning 15, and the photos are enough to melt anyone's heart. "Happy B...
Clayton News Daily
Why Drake Is Being Sued Over Fake Magazine Covers Promoting New Album
Condé Nast, the publishing company behind Vogue, is suing both Drake and 21 Savage for using counterfeit Vogue covers to promote their new joint album, Her Loss, new reports reveal. The media conglomerate filed a complaint against the rappers in New York federal court on Monday, Nov. 7, alleging...
Clayton News Daily
‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Father-in-Law Chuck
Ree Drummond, the star of the Food Network‘s The Pioneer Woman, has paid tribute to her father-in-law Chuck Drummond, who died this past Friday, November 4, at 79 years old. “He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God,” Ree wrote on her Pioneer Woman blog. “After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go.”
Clayton News Daily
Sylvester Stallone is not a fan of 'Creed III'
Sylvester Stallone will not be reprising his role in "Creed III." Stallone, who began playing "Rocky" in 1976, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't like where the franchise is headed, so he opted out. "That's a regretful situation because I know what it could...
