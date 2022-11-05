ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PV Tech

Top six solar module manufacturers to reach 322GW of capacity by year-end

Solar module companies are more than willing to expand production this year, with new module project announcements from old and new players continuing to emerge. According to PV Tech statistics, the industry’s scale of new module project announcements has exceeded 400GW this year. In addition to existing industry leaders, there are more newcomers and manufacturers from other fields entering the sector.
PV Tech

Sungrow launches liquid-cooled BESSs for utility-scale and C&I applications

PV Tech and Sungrow are co-hosting a webinar exploring how liquid-cooled battery energy storage systems can improve project economics and extend equipment life. To register for the webinar, which takes place on 22 November at 3pm GMT, click here. Product outline. Sungrow has introduced its newest ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery energy...
PV Tech

Chint and Intec sign EPC and O&M contract for 29 MWp power plant in Denmark

Chint Solar and its partner Intec Energy Solutions have signed a contract to provide EPC and O&M services for a new PV project in Denmark. The M-12 project is owned by Hofor, the country’s biggest public utility company, and covers an area of 46.2 hectares, where 52,560 of Chint’s 545Wp high-efficiency modules will be installed.
The Independent

‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere

Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
PV Tech

Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362MW solar projects in Denmark

Norwegian renewables developer Hydro Rein and German investment company Commerz Real have agreed to acquire 362MW of solar PV projects in Denmark. Through a joint venture, owned 50/50 between each companies, they have acquired two early phase projects – with a capacity of 170MWp and 192MWp – in Jylland, from Danish developer GreenGo Energy which will continue to develop the projects.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
PV Tech

KKR invests US$400 million in Serentica to boost Indian renewables development

Global investment firm KKR has signed a US$400 million financing deal with Indian-based Serentica Renewables to expand its clean energy projects. Serentica Renewables is currently developing 1.5GW of solar and wind projects across the Indian states of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and it said that it already has three power purchase agreements in place.
PV Tech

SolarEdge posts record revenue and inverter shipments as ‘strong momentum’ in Europe continues

Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge has posted record revenue and inverter shipment for Q3 due to its “strong momentum” in the European market. Revenue in Europe increased by 90% compared to the same period last year and by 42% from Q2 2022, with record quarterly revenue in the region already shown since the beginning of the year and with strong performance in Germany – with 125% growth from the previous quarter – and the Netherlands in particular.
PV Tech

Talesun and ARTSolar begin operations on 325MW PV manufacturing facility in South Africa

Talesun, the Chinese-headquartered solar manufacturer, and South African company ARTSolar have commenced operations at a 325MW PV module manufacturing facility. Located in South Africa, the facility is a collaboration between Talesun Solar and ARTSolar, and comes as the country has begun to focus more intently on deploying renewable energy. In...
The US Sun

Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power

MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
teslarati.com

Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023

Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
Interesting Engineering

'Archimedes Waveswing': 20 years of research leads to successful trials of this wave energy converter

A Scottish marine energy company has tested a novel wave energy conversion technology device called "Archimedes Waveswing," in Orkney, northeastern coast of Scotland. The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), a testing facility, observed "encouraging" results from the current phase of sea trials of the wave energy technology, according to a press statement issued by the firm AWS Ocean Energy on Tuesday.
PV Tech

AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW

Energy technology company AES Corporation has signed 1.6GW of renewables power purchase agreements (PPAs) during the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 3.2GW this year. With those long-term contracts, the company brings its backlog of renewable projects under PPA to 11.2GW – with solar accounting for 42% of...
PV Tech

Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years

Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to commission at least 10GW of clean energy projects in the next three years, leveraging its newly acquired US solar businesses. The company’s renewables construction efforts are then set to accelerate later in the decade, according to CEO Connor Teskey. “Three years from...
yankodesign.com

Portable power station with a staggering 5000W output can power your entire house or campsite

Winter may be around the corner, but power outages shouldn’t be. Got a relatively big house with multiple large appliances that suck a lot of electricity? Well, the BLUETTI AC500 power station has you covered. With a mind-numbing 5000W power output (and 10,000W surge power capability), the ability to hook as many as 6 battery packs, and even draw power entirely through solar panels, the BLUETTI AC500 packs more than enough punch to take care of power outages. It can simultaneously run your desktop, television, washing machine, microwave, and fridge while allowing you to occasionally charge your EV. Heading to a campsite for a couple of days? The AC500 lets you connect as many as 6 battery packs for a staggering capacity of 18,432Wh, letting you live off the grid for almost a week. It’s also the only power station with a 5000W output to support 100% solar energy, letting you push those weeks to months.

