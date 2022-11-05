Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Top six solar module manufacturers to reach 322GW of capacity by year-end
Solar module companies are more than willing to expand production this year, with new module project announcements from old and new players continuing to emerge. According to PV Tech statistics, the industry’s scale of new module project announcements has exceeded 400GW this year. In addition to existing industry leaders, there are more newcomers and manufacturers from other fields entering the sector.
PV Tech
Array Technologies to supply trackers to 750MWdc Ohio PV project from EDF Renewables
Array Technologies, the US solar tracker manufacturer, will supply tracking technology for a 750MWdc PV project in Ohio. Developed by EDF North America, Array said the plant will be one of the largest solar projects in the US. The contract will see Array supply its DuraTrack trackers to over 1.4 million modules over nearly 4,500 acres.
PV Tech
Sungrow launches liquid-cooled BESSs for utility-scale and C&I applications
PV Tech and Sungrow are co-hosting a webinar exploring how liquid-cooled battery energy storage systems can improve project economics and extend equipment life. To register for the webinar, which takes place on 22 November at 3pm GMT, click here. Product outline. Sungrow has introduced its newest ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery energy...
PV Tech
Chint and Intec sign EPC and O&M contract for 29 MWp power plant in Denmark
Chint Solar and its partner Intec Energy Solutions have signed a contract to provide EPC and O&M services for a new PV project in Denmark. The M-12 project is owned by Hofor, the country’s biggest public utility company, and covers an area of 46.2 hectares, where 52,560 of Chint’s 545Wp high-efficiency modules will be installed.
PV Tech
Daqo New Energy agrees 194,600MT worth of polysilicon supply deals with Chinese solar manufacturers
Subsidiaries of Daqo New Energy have agreed two five-year polysilicon supply agreements with Chinese solar manufacturing companies, the most recent in a number of significant deals signed this year by the company. The deals, the first for 57,600MT of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon and the second for 137,000MT, have been agreed...
‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere
Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
PV Tech
Hydro Rein and Commerz Real to develop 362MW solar projects in Denmark
Norwegian renewables developer Hydro Rein and German investment company Commerz Real have agreed to acquire 362MW of solar PV projects in Denmark. Through a joint venture, owned 50/50 between each companies, they have acquired two early phase projects – with a capacity of 170MWp and 192MWp – in Jylland, from Danish developer GreenGo Energy which will continue to develop the projects.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
PV Tech
KKR invests US$400 million in Serentica to boost Indian renewables development
Global investment firm KKR has signed a US$400 million financing deal with Indian-based Serentica Renewables to expand its clean energy projects. Serentica Renewables is currently developing 1.5GW of solar and wind projects across the Indian states of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and it said that it already has three power purchase agreements in place.
Military drones may be high-tech but this stick-built one sticks out
It’s not every day that you witness advanced electronics made out of sticks. On Friday, science news outlet PopSci spotted a Tweet of a Yemini drone made entirely of sticks. The post read in Arabic “Yemeni makes aircraft from stalks of qat.” The surprisingly agile drone is seen flying in the video.
PV Tech
Iberdrola targets US$17 billion investment in renewables by 2025, 52GW of installed capacity
Spanish utility giant Iberdrola targets to invest €17 billion (US$17 billion) in renewables in the next three years and reach 52GW of renewables capacity installed by 2025. With solar PV accounting for 24% of the investment and an installed capacity share of 6.3GW out of the 52GW between all renewables by 2025.
PV Tech
SolarEdge posts record revenue and inverter shipments as ‘strong momentum’ in Europe continues
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge has posted record revenue and inverter shipment for Q3 due to its “strong momentum” in the European market. Revenue in Europe increased by 90% compared to the same period last year and by 42% from Q2 2022, with record quarterly revenue in the region already shown since the beginning of the year and with strong performance in Germany – with 125% growth from the previous quarter – and the Netherlands in particular.
PV Tech
Talesun and ARTSolar begin operations on 325MW PV manufacturing facility in South Africa
Talesun, the Chinese-headquartered solar manufacturer, and South African company ARTSolar have commenced operations at a 325MW PV module manufacturing facility. Located in South Africa, the facility is a collaboration between Talesun Solar and ARTSolar, and comes as the country has begun to focus more intently on deploying renewable energy. In...
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
teslarati.com
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
'Archimedes Waveswing': 20 years of research leads to successful trials of this wave energy converter
A Scottish marine energy company has tested a novel wave energy conversion technology device called "Archimedes Waveswing," in Orkney, northeastern coast of Scotland. The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), a testing facility, observed "encouraging" results from the current phase of sea trials of the wave energy technology, according to a press statement issued by the firm AWS Ocean Energy on Tuesday.
PV Tech
AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW
Energy technology company AES Corporation has signed 1.6GW of renewables power purchase agreements (PPAs) during the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 3.2GW this year. With those long-term contracts, the company brings its backlog of renewable projects under PPA to 11.2GW – with solar accounting for 42% of...
PV Tech
Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to commission at least 10GW of clean energy projects in the next three years, leveraging its newly acquired US solar businesses. The company’s renewables construction efforts are then set to accelerate later in the decade, according to CEO Connor Teskey. “Three years from...
yankodesign.com
Portable power station with a staggering 5000W output can power your entire house or campsite
Winter may be around the corner, but power outages shouldn’t be. Got a relatively big house with multiple large appliances that suck a lot of electricity? Well, the BLUETTI AC500 power station has you covered. With a mind-numbing 5000W power output (and 10,000W surge power capability), the ability to hook as many as 6 battery packs, and even draw power entirely through solar panels, the BLUETTI AC500 packs more than enough punch to take care of power outages. It can simultaneously run your desktop, television, washing machine, microwave, and fridge while allowing you to occasionally charge your EV. Heading to a campsite for a couple of days? The AC500 lets you connect as many as 6 battery packs for a staggering capacity of 18,432Wh, letting you live off the grid for almost a week. It’s also the only power station with a 5000W output to support 100% solar energy, letting you push those weeks to months.
scitechdaily.com
Physicists Create First Quasiparticle Bose-Einstein Condensate – The Mysterious “Fifth State” of Matter
Physicists have created the first Bose-Einstein condensate — the mysterious “fifth state” of matter — made from quasiparticles. These are entities that do not count as elementary particles, although they can still have elementary-particle properties such as charge and spin. For decades, it was unknown whether...
