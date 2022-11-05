Winter may be around the corner, but power outages shouldn’t be. Got a relatively big house with multiple large appliances that suck a lot of electricity? Well, the BLUETTI AC500 power station has you covered. With a mind-numbing 5000W power output (and 10,000W surge power capability), the ability to hook as many as 6 battery packs, and even draw power entirely through solar panels, the BLUETTI AC500 packs more than enough punch to take care of power outages. It can simultaneously run your desktop, television, washing machine, microwave, and fridge while allowing you to occasionally charge your EV. Heading to a campsite for a couple of days? The AC500 lets you connect as many as 6 battery packs for a staggering capacity of 18,432Wh, letting you live off the grid for almost a week. It’s also the only power station with a 5000W output to support 100% solar energy, letting you push those weeks to months.

3 DAYS AGO