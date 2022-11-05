Read full article on original website
Post-Game Review: Florida State Exposed Areas Miami Must Fix Next Season
Just as it seemingly couldn’t get any worse for Miami on the gridiron, its most hated rival waltzed into Hard Rock Stadium and left with a 45-3 blowout win over the Hurricanes
FSU dips into the JUCO ranks again to offer lengthy defensive lineman
Florida State has extended a scholarship offer to Southwest Mississippi Community College defensive lineman Eric Taylor. Taylor announced the news of the offer on his Twitter account on Tuesday. Taylor signed with LSU out of high school -- as a class of 2019 prospect -- before leaving the program and...
FSU Football ranked in College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time since the end of the 2016 season
Florida State is ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time since Week 14 of the 2016 season. FSU checked in at No. 23 in Tuesday's release of the latest CFB Playoff Rankings. FSU was No. 11 in the CFB Playoff Rankings for Week 14 of the...
FSU Football extends offer to lengthy WR and intriguing QB prospect on Monday
Florida State extended three scholarship offers on Monday. The first was to JUCO defensive tackle Derick Hunter. The other two were extended to Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore along with Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.) 2025 quarterback Jershaun Newton. Moore is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout that FSU has...
FSU turns to JUCO to offer a familiar name at defensive tackle
Florida State is recruiting a familiar name, offering JUCO defensive lineman Derick Hunter a scholarship on Monday evening. Hunter, who goes by “Rambo”, is currently at Hinds (Miss) Community College after exiting Texas A&M’s program in the spring. If the name rings a bell, that’s because Hunter...
247Sports
Mario Cristobal apologizes to Miami football fans after 'painful' FSU blowout
Mario Cristobal sent a message to Miami football fans after the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to in-state rival FSU Saturday. The fanbase delivered a capacity crowd of 66,200 but Miami got throttled by the Seminoles. “They were awesome,” Cristobal said of Miami fans, via Inside The U. “The place was electric...
247Sports
FSU throttles Miami football, Mario Cristobal grilled by media in aftermath of 45-3 blowout
The Seminoles showed balanced offensively throughout while Miami never got anything going, registering 62 passing yards with two interceptions. The run game totaled 126 yards on 33 carries for the Hurricanes, who played behind the chains and faced an insurmountable hole by halftime. "It was obviously a poor performance by...
FSU Football is back in the AP Top 25
Florida State is back in the Associated Press Top 25. The Seminoles, who sit at 6-3 on the season, including 4-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, check in at No. 25 this week. The Seminoles are coming off a 45-3 victory against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA...
AdWeek
Ivan Taylor Joins WFOR in Miami as a Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ivan Taylor has joined CBS owned Miami station WFOR as a reporter. Taylor comes from Univision station WLTV in Miami where he’s...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track
Miami-Dade County is no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca ...
calleochonews.com
3 all-time fav movies shot in Miami
To appreciate this city, even more, we’re turning over to Hollywood’s slick blockbusters and Oscar-winning movies shot in Miami. Miami is not just a city; it’s a feeling, a vibe. With its electric lifestyle and dreamy beaches, we’re left abuzz, full of life and spirit. And...
mediafeed.org
How much will the University of Miami really cost you?
Founded in 1925, the University of Miami has established a reputation for being a well-respected private research institution. University of Miami tuition for 2021/22 was $54,760. This is above the national average for four-year private universities of $35,807. Costs for 2021-22 ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor. 1. Finding...
Miami Weather Quick Weekend Update: Rain, strong winds on Tuesday
MIAMI -- A broad area of low pressure that has a high chance to develop will track westward towards the Bahamas and Florida's East Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As this happens, the low may become a subtropical or tropical depression but regardless of how well organized it becomes, South Florida will be dealing with increasing rain chances and strong winds beginning Tuesday.
CBS News
Facing South Florida: Teri Hornstein reports live from Trump rally in southwest Miami
CBS4's Jim DeFede checks in with Teri Hornstein reporting live Sunday morning from a Trump rally for Sen. Marco Rubio in southwest Miami. Also, get a quick look at Southwest Regional Library in Pembroke Pines for the final day of in-person early voting. And throughout the day, CBS4's Next Weather...
Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
World
In Miami, Cuban American progressives promote civic engagement ahead of midterms
After canvassing recently during a voting registration drive ahead of the voter registration deadline for this year’s midterm elections, volunteers gathered at the Museum of Graffiti in Miami for a game of dominoes — the national pastime played by most Cubans. The game was hosted by a group...
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
Click10.com
49 violations found inside South Florida supermarket, ‘stop use’ ordered
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – An inspector was at the Presidente Supermarket in Homestead last week and issued 49 violations and citations. According to state records, a “stop use” was issued in the backroom and the supermarket was ordered to stop receiving merchandise due to a roach infestation. Meanwhile,...
247Sports
