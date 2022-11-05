ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU Football is back in the AP Top 25

Florida State is back in the Associated Press Top 25. The Seminoles, who sit at 6-3 on the season, including 4-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, check in at No. 25 this week. The Seminoles are coming off a 45-3 victory against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

Ivan Taylor Joins WFOR in Miami as a Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ivan Taylor has joined CBS owned Miami station WFOR as a reporter. Taylor comes from Univision station WLTV in Miami where he’s...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track

Miami-Dade County is no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca ...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

3 all-time fav movies shot in Miami

To appreciate this city, even more, we’re turning over to Hollywood’s slick blockbusters and Oscar-winning movies shot in Miami. Miami is not just a city; it’s a feeling, a vibe. With its electric lifestyle and dreamy beaches, we’re left abuzz, full of life and spirit. And...
MIAMI, FL
mediafeed.org

How much will the University of Miami really cost you?

Founded in 1925, the University of Miami has established a reputation for being a well-respected private research institution. University of Miami tuition for 2021/22 was $54,760. This is above the national average for four-year private universities of $35,807. Costs for 2021-22 ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor. 1. Finding...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather Quick Weekend Update: Rain, strong winds on Tuesday

MIAMI -- A broad area of low pressure that has a high chance to develop will track westward towards the Bahamas and Florida's East Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As this happens, the low may become a subtropical or tropical depression but regardless of how well organized it becomes, South Florida will be dealing with increasing rain chances and strong winds beginning Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

