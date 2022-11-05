Activision has confirmed that it will release “the next full premium release” of the Call of Duty franchise in 2023. During the publisher’s third quarter financial results on Monday (November 7), Activision announced its plans to build “on its current momentum” throughout 2023, including plans for “the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms.”

