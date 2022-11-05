Read full article on original website
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9
These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
atozsports.com
Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
Derrick Henry shares which RB he thinks is better than him
Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
thecomeback.com
Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return
Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
Refs Missed Big Penalty In Bucs vs. Rams Finish
A week after the NFL referees called a controversial penalty on Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, they missed a similar one on Jalen Ramsey. Following a goal-line stop against Tom Brady and the Bucs, the Rams star took off his helmet on the field. However, unlike the Falcons vs. Panthers...
Pats reveal motivation for win over Colts
FOXBORO -- Around Gillette Stadium, you don't often hear about any time other than the present. The past is the past, the future is the future, and all that matters is this week.That philosophy hasn't exactly changed, per se, but the team did reveal after Sunday's 26-3 thumping of the visiting Colts that a certain game from last season was fresh on their mind as they prepared for work this week."Good win for our team, certainly a lot better than the last time we played the Colts," head coach Bill Belichick said in his opening remarks at the podium.That last...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Players
In 14 NFL seasons, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got to play with and against some of the greatest players in NFL history. But who does one of the all-time great tight ends believe are the all-time greats in the history of the sport?. In an interview with...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Running in Justin Fields of Gold
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 10 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bengals, Jets, Patriots, and Ravens on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks.
Ohio State Fans: Get $300 PLUS NBA League Pass Free Before Offer Ends
As the legalization of sports betting in Ohio rapidly approaches on January 1, 2023, you’ll soon be able to bet on the Buckeyes as much as you’d like. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Buckeyes fans, you’ll have an extra $300 in your bankroll on January 1. PLUS, you’ll receive three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up! Here’s how it works and what to do:
Latest Patriots victory prompts team to fire its coach
The New England Patriots‘ week nine victory prompted the Indianapolis Colts to fire their head coach, Frank Reich during his fifth season at the helm. Coming into week nine it was easy to see how the Patriots had the advantage over the Colts. They had advantages across the board....
Clark Hunt Leaves Door Open for Chiefs to Trade 2023 First-Round Pick
Even with KC hosting the 2023 NFL Draft, could the Chiefs possibly not have their first pick?
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Robert Saleh drops confident take after Jets’ shocking win vs. Bills
The New York Jets pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the 2022 NFL season Sunday. But coach Robert Saleh said his team is not the least bit stunned by its 20-17 win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. “I know a lot of people are going to...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Scotty Miller’s Wife, Jenna Miller
Scotty Miller, a football wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is getting much attention thanks to his season-high seven catches. Bucs Nation thinks that is a promising sign for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Miller’s wife has shown her unwavering support since he returned from his injuries a year ago. The two share a passion for sports and are regular workout partners. Scotty Miller’s wife, Jenna Miller, was a standout athlete in her collegiate career., ad her presence at Bucs games piqued fans’ interest. So, we reveal her background in this Jenna Miller wiki.
White Sox now have another hole to fill with latest free agency decision
Former Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is officially a free agent entering the 2023 season, which leaves Chicago with a hole to fill. Former Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock has officially become a free agent for 2023 after declining his $13 million option and receiving a $5 million buyout instead, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.
Comments / 0