ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Nicole is thrashing the Bahamas and is forecast to strike Florida

Florida's Atlantic coast is preparing for a rare November hurricane. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it comes ashore as soon as Thursday. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

Democrat Wes Moore elected governor in historic Maryland race

Democrat Wes Moore has made history in Maryland as the state's first Black governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. He is only the third Black governor elected in the country. Moore's win puts the governorship back in Democrats' hands after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry...
MARYLAND STATE
WFAE

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward the Bahamas and Florida

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

Republican Ron DeSantis wins reelection as Florida's Governor

MIAMI — Florida voters have given Republican Ron DeSantis a second term as the state's governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. DeSantis overcame a challenge from Charlie Crist, a former Democratic Congressman who, as a Republican, served as Florida Governor more than a decade ago.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

Someone in California won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot

The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still. The drawing for Monday night's record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was delayed due one of the participating lotteries needing "extra time to complete its security protocols," according to the California Lottery. The drawing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy