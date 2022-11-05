Read full article on original website
One of the most watched Senate races in the country was in Ohio
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sean Trende, political reporter with Real Clear Politics about election results in the swig state of Ohio.
Nicole is thrashing the Bahamas and is forecast to strike Florida
Florida's Atlantic coast is preparing for a rare November hurricane. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it comes ashore as soon as Thursday. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything...
Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won a second term over Republican Tudor Dixon. Voters also acted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution.
Here are the key election results from North Carolina
View live election results for key contests in North Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has won a second term for the top political job in the battleground state, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The state of the economy is always a big issue in the industrial Midwest, but abortion rights and...
Michigan lawmakers are considering changing the state's official bird
Michigan's state bird is the American robin, but one lawmaker says it's time for a change. There is bipartisan support for the Kirtland's Warbler to represent the state.
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
Democrat Wes Moore elected governor in historic Maryland race
Democrat Wes Moore has made history in Maryland as the state's first Black governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. He is only the third Black governor elected in the country. Moore's win puts the governorship back in Democrats' hands after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward the Bahamas and Florida
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused...
Wisconsin's midterm results could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Wisconsin is pivotal in determining the majority in the U.S. Senate, just like it's been in recent elections. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to eastern Wisconsin and talked to a couple of rural voters about what's driving their choices. H J MAI, BYLINE: It's a Sunday afternoon in Sheboygan, Wis. Producer...
Still reeling from Ian, Florida shrimpers are desperate to get back on the water
Jimmy Driggers, 85, got into the fishing business when he was just 13 years old. He's a shrimper in Fort Myers, Fla. "I was a mullet fisherman, [a] commercial fisherman in my younger days," he said. Driggers walks with a prosthetic leg from an injury he sustained on his boat...
California voters enshrine right to abortion and contraception in state constitution
LOS ANGELES — California will amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to abortion and contraception. Voters approved the ballot measure known as Proposition 1, according to a call by The Associated Press. Proposition 1 was a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's...
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA – Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won a second term, again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in one of the most closely-watched campaigns for governor in the country, according to a race call by the Associated Press. In a speech before supporters Tuesday night Kemp said, "It looks...
Republican Ron DeSantis wins reelection as Florida's Governor
MIAMI — Florida voters have given Republican Ron DeSantis a second term as the state's governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. DeSantis overcame a challenge from Charlie Crist, a former Democratic Congressman who, as a Republican, served as Florida Governor more than a decade ago.
Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states
Follow live updates and results from the 2022 midterm election here. In states where voting by mail is on the rise, there's a wonky reason why officials may be slower to report midterm results on election night. Before mail-in ballots can be counted, they have to go through a process...
Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association said...
Students are resisting Black and LGBTQ erasure in the whitest county in California
High school students in one of California's whitest counties are working to elect a new school board this Tuesday. They want to defeat those who have failed to stop racist and homophobic bullying inside schools. KQED's Julia McEvoy reports these students are backing candidates who take their concerns seriously. JULIA...
Maura Healey claims historic victory, elected first woman governor in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Democrat Maura Healey scored a decisive and historic victory Tuesday night, becoming the first elected female governor in Massachusetts and the nation's first openly lesbian governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Healey, the state's Attorney General since 2014, overwhelmed her Republican opponent, former...
Duke Energy names Bowman to replace De May as North Carolina president
Duke Energy has named Kendal Bowman as president of its North Carolina operations. Bowman takes over Jan. 1 from state President Stephen De May, who is retiring after 33 years. She is currently the company's vice president of regulatory affairs and policy for North Carolina. Bowman has been the leading...
Someone in California won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot
The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still. The drawing for Monday night's record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was delayed due one of the participating lotteries needing "extra time to complete its security protocols," according to the California Lottery. The drawing...
