You might never find a more excited NFL fan base in regards to a 3-6 team than the 2022 Chicago Bears fan base right now. Those words are somewhat hilarious both to write and read, yet they ring true. This season was never going to end with a playoff berth or more wins than losses. In-tune Bears fans knew that all along, and that’s O.K.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO