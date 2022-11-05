ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Douglas McGrath, ‘Emma’ filmmaker, Oscar nominee, dead at 64

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Iz1S_0izpKTTs00

Douglas McGrath, ‘Emma’ filmmaker, Oscar and Tony Award nominee, dead at 64 The one-man, off-Broadway show in which Douglas McGrath was performing opened a few weeks ago, news outlets reported. (NCD)

NEW YORK — Douglas McGrath, a director, screenwriter, actor and playwright who was nominated for an Academy Award and Tony Award, died Thursday. He was 64.

McGrath died of a heart attack at his office in New York City, according to “Everything’s Fine” producers John Lithgow, Tom Werner and Daryl Roth, The New York Times reported. The one-man, Off-Broadway show in which he was performing opened a few weeks ago, according to the newspaper.

“The company of ‘Everything’s Fine’ was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical show. Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humor, and sends deepest condolences to his family,” the producers said in a statement.

The show will not continue after playing its last performance on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 1996, McGrath adapted the Jane Austen novel, “Emma,” into a movie and also directed the film, which starred Gwyneth Paltrow, the Times reported. Other films included “Nicholas Nickleby”; “Company Man,” co-written and co-directed with Peter Askin; and, as a writer and director, “Infamous” in 2006, which was a biopic about author Truman Capote, Deadline reported.

McGrath earned an Oscar nomination in 1994 for his screenplay of “Bullets Over Broadway,” which he co-wrote with Woody Allen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was nominated for a Tony Award as a screenwriter for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” in 2014, the Times reported. The play ran for more than five years, according to the newspaper.

The producers of “Everything’s Fine” paid tribute to McGrath.

“It is impossible to overstate Doug’s pure likability,” Lithgow told the Times. “In his solo show, he told a long story about his 14th year, and it worked so well because he had retained so much of his sense of boyish discovery.”

“The wonderful response from the audience was cathartic, meaningful and joyful to him,” Roth told the newspaper via email. “He often told me he was in his ‘happy place’ onstage telling his story.”

McGrath was born on Feb. 2, 1958, in Midland, Texas. His father was an independent oil producer and his mother worked at Harper’s Bazaar before her marriage, according to the Times. He graduated from Princeton University in 1980.

“People often ask me what growing up in West Texas was like,” McGrath said in “Everything’s Fine.” “I think this sums it up: It’s very hot, it’s very dusty, and it’s very, very windy. It’s like growing up inside a blow dryer full of dirt.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
The Associated Press

Review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty

“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman (Knopf):. Paul Newman may have been a better actor than many moviegoers realized. Self-assured in his talents the Oscar winner was not. A sexual ace with the ladies? Hardly. Nor was he the devoted husband and family man presented to the public.
OHIO STATE
ETOnline.com

Angela Lansbury, Beloved Actress and 'Murder, She Wrote' Star, Dead at 96

Dame Angela Lansbury -- movie star, stage sensation and beloved television icon with a career spanning more than seven decades -- has died. She was 96. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30am, today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," Lansbury's rep, Michael McConnell, said in a statement to ET on behalf of the actress' family. "In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Decider.com

Bill Murray Paid “Just North Of $100,000” To Buy The Silence Of A Young Female Staffer He Kissed And Straddled On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’: Report

Details are emerging about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” that suspended production of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal back in April. It was reported that the Searchlight film was shut down due to a complaint against Murray, who was set to star in the film alongside Ansari, who was also writing and directing, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. A new report from Puck dives into the details of Murray’s disturbing behavior, supported by multiple sources. It is alleged that Murray, 72, engaged in close contact with a “much younger woman,” and at one point, started “kissing her body and straddling her.” The female...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate

UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old

When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy