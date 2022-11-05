ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Beach Radio

Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

To help migratory birds, allow this feeding frenzy to go on | Opinion

Each spring, New Jersey’s shoreline hosts visitors from a bygone time. Horseshoe crabs crawl up the sloping seabed from deep in the Atlantic Ocean to the coast. They are spurred on by the urge to pass on their genetic information to the next generation and continue a ritual that’s been going on for 450 million years, long before the dinosaurs roamed the Earth, and earlier even than plants began rooting themselves in the land.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts

Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!. The items are from various categories like toys, beauty...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

This tiny stone cottage offers a personal-sized piece of 18th century N.J. history

An ill-timed guest recently visited the single-family home for sale at 38 E. Main St. in Flemington, just as the property was being shown to a potential buyer. “All the time I’ve lived here, I’ve never, never, never seen a snake in the house,” owner Judith McCarthy says. “But there it was in the basement, a snake! The (would-be buyer) took a picture of it and asked me, ‘Do you often get snakes here like this?’”
FLEMINGTON, NJ
njbmagazine.com

NJ Family Business of the Year Award Winners Announced

Some family businesses stand the test of time. For example, Italian-based Antinori wines has been continuously operating since 1385; that’s 19 generations. However, statistics show that many family businesses don’t enjoy the same longevity, failing to make it even the third generation. This is why, for the past 30 years, the Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) has been honoring family businesses, small and large, that have prevailed in terms of succession and business success.
hwy.co

Hike the Actual Stairway to Heaven in New Jersey

New Jersey isn’t known for its vast array of landscapes. People don’t travel to the Garden State to bask in the beauty of glacier-peaked mountains or deep red canyons. There aren’t lush rainforests or wetlands filled with a variety of wildlife. However, there is one place in particular known for its scenic beauty. If you haven’t visited the Stairway to Heaven, NJ, it’s time to put it on your list. Let’s take a closer look!
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

