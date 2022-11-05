The Pirates recognized excellence in their farm system on Tuesday as they announced the recipients of the organization’s Minor League awards. Matt Gorski was named the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, Tyler Samaniego was named the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, Jared Triolo was named the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year and Tsung-Che Cheng was named the Omar Moreno Baserunner of the Year. The announcements were made by John Baker, the club’s director of coaching and player development.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO