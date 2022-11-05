ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NJ.com

Mets’ Buck Showalter is a NL Manager of the Year finalist

Buck Showalter could be winning a postseason honor. The BBWAA revealed its finalists for many awards Tuesday night, and the New York Mets manager is contending for National League Manager of the Year. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The other two finalists are Los Angeles Dodgers manager...
theScore

Report: Rizzo opts out of Yankees contract

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a free agent after opting out of the final year of his contract with the New York Yankees, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi. The 33-year-old hit 32 home runs and posted an .817 OPS for the Bronx Bombers last season, earning $16 million in the process.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Outfielders: A Toronto Blue Jays 2022 Report Card

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielders were an essential factor who contributed to the team’s appearance in the 2022 postseason. Let’s prepare a Report Card for Toronto’s primary outfielders. Jays From the Couch will publish report cards this offseason for a selection of Toronto Blue Jays. My performance...
NJ.com

Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo makes opt-out decision, report says

UPDATE (12:13 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo the $19.65M qualifying offer. Of course. Terrific two-way player.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million contract before the 2022 season, then went...
MLB

Pirates announce honors for top Minor League performers

The Pirates recognized excellence in their farm system on Tuesday as they announced the recipients of the organization’s Minor League awards. Matt Gorski was named the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, Tyler Samaniego was named the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, Jared Triolo was named the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year and Tsung-Che Cheng was named the Omar Moreno Baserunner of the Year. The announcements were made by John Baker, the club’s director of coaching and player development.
PITTSBURGH, PA
draysbay.com

Election Day: Who is your 2022 Rays MVP?

As we at DRaysBay hope you are all aware, today is Election Day in the United States. We hope you are researching your ballots for candidates and questions, and finding time to get out there and vote!. To commemorate the day, every season’s discussion of who the “Team MVP” might...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Watch top prospects in Fall League, LIDOM

Although Major League Baseball's offseason has officially begun, you can keep an eye on rising stars from all 30 teams on MLB.TV and MLB.com throughout the fall. Arizona Fall League games stream FREE, and MLB.TV subscribers can watch every single Dominican Winter League (aka LIDOM -- Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana) game. Both circuits are chock full of MLB Pipeline's top-ranked prospects, with the AFL a developmental showcase and LIDOM a hyper-competitive international league stocked with rising talent and veteran players -- including some with MLB experience.
FOX Sports

Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options, among 11 now free agents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023. Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.
COLORADO STATE

