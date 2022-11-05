Read full article on original website
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news...
GOP in grinding push to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
WASHINGTON — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at...
Election conspiracies frame contests for secretary of state
Among the myriad offices gaining attention on the ballot Tuesday, the normally obscure post of secretary of state stands out. In most states, that position is the top election official who oversees the state’s voting system. In some of the nation’s pivotal swing states, Republicans have nominated candidates for that office who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election to keep Donald Trump in the White House.
Democrats' 'newest megadonor' plummets on Election Day, forced to sell crypto company to biggest rival
Co-founder of the crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried, who donated $37 million to Democratic candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, saw $6 billion in withdrawals by Tuesday.
2022 midterm election: High-stakes votes still being tallied; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP’s VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.
US election results - live: Senate and House uncertain as midterm races in Georgia, Arizona too close to call
Election Day is over, polls have closed across the US, and counting is well underway in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. JD Vance also won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of...
John Fetterman wins Pat Toomey’s Pennsylvania seat in U.S. Senate, defeating Dr. Mehmet Oz
Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy...
U.S. Senate, House election results: Balance of Power updates as 2022 winners are declared
With polls now closed in many states in Tuesday’s midterm elections, the results will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. The charts below, compiled by the Associated Press, will show how many Democrats and Republicans will hold each seat in the two chambers of Congress after results from Election Day 2022 are confirmed throughout the night.
Voting was largely uneventful despite fears of intimidation and conspiracies
Experts worried about vigilante poll monitors and potential danger for election workers, but Election Day seems to have avoided major incident.
Voters in several states mulling abortion bans, protections
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states. The most intense focus was on Michigan, where there was a push in the presidential...
N.J. Democrat Gottheimer wins 4th term in Congress, beating Republican in rematch
New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer got the Republican opponent he wanted for the general election and then defeated him in Tuesday’s midterm elections to win a fourth term in the U.S. House. The Democrat beat former investment banker Frank Pallotta in the state’s 5th District a rematch of their...
