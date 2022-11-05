ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NJ.com

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news...
GEORGIA STATE
GOP in grinding push to break Democrats’ hold on Congress

WASHINGTON — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at...
WASHINGTON STATE
Election conspiracies frame contests for secretary of state

Among the myriad offices gaining attention on the ballot Tuesday, the normally obscure post of secretary of state stands out. In most states, that position is the top election official who oversees the state’s voting system. In some of the nation’s pivotal swing states, Republicans have nominated candidates for that office who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election to keep Donald Trump in the White House.
GEORGIA STATE
2022 midterm election: High-stakes votes still being tallied; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP’s VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.
GEORGIA STATE
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of...
GEORGIA STATE
John Fetterman wins Pat Toomey’s Pennsylvania seat in U.S. Senate, defeating Dr. Mehmet Oz

Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
U.S. Senate, House election results: Balance of Power updates as 2022 winners are declared

With polls now closed in many states in Tuesday’s midterm elections, the results will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. The charts below, compiled by the Associated Press, will show how many Democrats and Republicans will hold each seat in the two chambers of Congress after results from Election Day 2022 are confirmed throughout the night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Voters in several states mulling abortion bans, protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states. The most intense focus was on Michigan, where there was a push in the presidential...
VERMONT STATE
