Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha runs New York City Marathon: How did she do?
On the first day of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s free agency, the star right fielder was waiting at the finish line for his wife, Samantha Bracksieck Judge, who ran in the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday. Judge, along with Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, presented her with...
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Blame it on baseball! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship has had some ups and downs, but overall, the couple has knocked it out of the park romance wise. The pair has baseball to thank for their meet-cute, working together in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 […]
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Mets could have inside track on trading for Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, MLB insider says
Well, it turns out the Mets very own general manager actually has experience in signing the slugging ace. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Greg Joyce reports that Billy Eppler played a “key role” in recruiting Ohtani as the then-general manager of the Angels.
Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures
The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Yankees have 9 players hitting free agency as off-season officially begins
The MLB World Series is officially over, with the Houston Astros’ victory against the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. That means free agency will begin on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST. The New York Yankees have several players hitting the market. “The MLBPA announced that 131 players are now...
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The World Series Result
Erin Andrews is mostly known for her football coverage, but she has a pretty strong baseball connection, too. The Fox Sports sideline reporter used to call some major baseball events for Fox Sports. This weekend, she shared her reaction to the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. "Awww Dusty Baker....
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
NBC Sports
Harper, Phillies will act quickly to determine if elbow surgery is required
Two big changes in the guidelines that govern Major League Baseball contributed to the Phillies’ breaking a 10-year postseason drought and embarking on an electrifying month that ultimately ended in disappointment with a loss in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night. The Phillies made the postseason...
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing a former Yankee fireballer that appears unlikely to return to the Bronx.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1