Community Connection: Helping Hands Resource Center
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Helping Hands Resource Center is a nonprofit organization in Hampton Roads that is committed to serving the community at the highest capacity. It provides mentorship for the youth, community outreach events, food drives, job training, housing and so much more.
Forced out of your home? There is help
Dozens of families living in at Patrick Henry Mobile Home Park in Newport News have now relocated after they were forced out over the last several months. There is help available.
151 animals from Norfolk Animal Care Center found forever homes in October
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care Center announced that 151 animals were adopted during the month of October. In a Facebook post, the center said that 36 dogs and 54 cats were among the animals adopted. Other statistics included in the post gave insight into the importance of...
Siblings hope to find a forever family to share their Christian faith
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
Gloucester County becomes a ‘Bee City’
Gloucester recently became a Bee City USA affiliate, joining other cities like Hampton, Newport News, and Virginia Beach, in a mission to sustain pollinators.
Hampton Sheriff’s Office donates supplies to local schools
The Hampton Sheriff's Office is doing its part to make sure students succeed.
Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead …. Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Subtropical storm Nicole to impact OBX later this …. 2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested...
Airbnb numbers show early interest in Something in the Water festival
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How far would you travel for your perfect music festival? With the return of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water in April 2023, many in Hampton Roads won’t have to go far. For those outside of the area, however, early numbers from Airbnb provided to 10 On Your Side give an idea of how far people are willing to go, and pay.
NNFD responds to apartment fire, stresses use of smoke detectors
n emergency call for the fire at the Windsor Court Apartments on the 500 block of Bellwood Rd. came in at 12:12 p.m. Monday.
Residents of mobile home park behind Newport News airport forced to move out
Dozens of people living in a mobile home park behind the Newport News Williamsburg International Airport are saying goodbye to their homes after they were forced out.
Thursday at 6: 'HBCyoU Dolls' are creating a path of possibilities in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — A new line of dolls is catching people’s attention at nearby stores and they’re meant to represent people right here in Hampton Roads. They’re called “HBC-YOU DOLLS” to depict Historically Black Colleges and Universities and everyone who attended. The dolls come...
3 Americans found dead in Mexico City Airbnb; families seek answers
After three Americans were found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico last month, their families are hoping for answers.
H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach
Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
4 p.m. update: Virginia Beach and Chesapeake vote for school board and city council seats
Regina Mobley and Stephanie Hudson share updates on Election Day. 4 p.m. update: Virginia Beach and Chesapeake vote …. Regina Mobley and Stephanie Hudson share updates on Election Day. Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference …. Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk. Kiahnna Patterson reports. Jen...
Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
Fire in Newport News displaces 5 people, 1 pet
Nobody was hurt in the fire. The department wants to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan, for your safety.
Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy. The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo. With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain...
Norfolk Arts to dedicate public artwork to honor legacy of city’s first Black principal
A sculpture to honor the legacy of Richard A. Tucker will be unveiled Nov. 19 at the library that bears his name.
