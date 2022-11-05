ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Helping Hands Resource Center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Helping Hands Resource Center is a nonprofit organization in Hampton Roads that is committed to serving the community at the highest capacity. It provides mentorship for the youth, community outreach events, food drives, job training, housing and so much more.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead …. Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Subtropical storm Nicole to impact OBX later this …. 2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Airbnb numbers show early interest in Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How far would you travel for your perfect music festival? With the return of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water in April 2023, many in Hampton Roads won’t have to go far. For those outside of the area, however, early numbers from Airbnb provided to 10 On Your Side give an idea of how far people are willing to go, and pay.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
NORFOLK, VA
cohaitungchi.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy. The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo. With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain...
NORFOLK, VA

Community Policy