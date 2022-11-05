ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

2022 Illinois election results from across the state

Today is an Election Day. In each midterm cycle, hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – in addition to key state and local elected offices across the country, including a US Senate seat for Illinois. Interested in a particular race? Click the link below to stay updated...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending

It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois

NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Bailey accuses Pritzker of planning COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Illinois school children

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The final countdown is on as Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) are wrapping up their campaign stops before the General Election. Pritzker appeared at Get Out The Vote rallies with the Democratic slate of statewide candidates while Bailey warned parents that the governor will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school next fall.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?

Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

62 Illinois attorneys claim SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, file suit

SPRINGFIELD, IL — A group of 62 Illinois State's attorneys are alleging a criminal justice reform act signed into law by J.B. Pritzker in 2021 is not constitutional. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act has been met with very strong feelings. People who oppose the bill believe it strips rights from police officers and makes Illinois less safe. Supporters believe it's a big step in the right direction towards criminal justice reform.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act

(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act. A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:. “As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law....
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy