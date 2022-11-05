Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
aledotimesrecord.com
2022 Illinois election results from across the state
Today is an Election Day. In each midterm cycle, hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – in addition to key state and local elected offices across the country, including a US Senate seat for Illinois. Interested in a particular race? Click the link below to stay updated...
KSDK
5 On Your Side at 75: 2013 Illinois tornado outbreak
In 2013, a series of tornadoes touched down all over the midwest, wreaking havoc. This includes 5 tornadoes that touched down Illinois, causing damage in many areas.
LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 10:39 p.m. – Jonathan Ojeda (R) has conceded the race for State Representative of the 68th […]
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tripledemic, Masking Recommendations
With concerns over a so-called "tripledemic" hitting the U.S., including in Illinois, what can you do to protect yourself?. Cases of RSV and flu are rising in many places, including the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID, Flu, RSV: Here...
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
Herald & Review
Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois
NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
KWQC
Bailey accuses Pritzker of planning COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Illinois school children
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The final countdown is on as Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) are wrapping up their campaign stops before the General Election. Pritzker appeared at Get Out The Vote rallies with the Democratic slate of statewide candidates while Bailey warned parents that the governor will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school next fall.
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Effectiveness, Scrabble Variants and Vaccines
How effective are the new COVID booster shots, particularly as new so-called "scrabble" variants emerge with concerning characteristics?. New data has been released. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Apple Warns of iPhone Shipment Delays Due to COVID Lockdown at China Plant. Apple...
wglt.org
The heated campaign for Illinois governor ends today as voters cast midterm ballots
Illinois’ gubernatorial race draws to a close Tuesday, the shortest general election campaign in the last century. But it may have felt much longer to voters, who were presented with months of negative pitches from two candidates with radically different outlooks on the future of Illinois. The 19-week tangle...
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
WQAD
Eric Sorensen leads Illinois' 17th District race against Esther Joy King
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing
Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
wpsdlocal6.com
62 Illinois attorneys claim SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, file suit
SPRINGFIELD, IL — A group of 62 Illinois State's attorneys are alleging a criminal justice reform act signed into law by J.B. Pritzker in 2021 is not constitutional. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act has been met with very strong feelings. People who oppose the bill believe it strips rights from police officers and makes Illinois less safe. Supporters believe it's a big step in the right direction towards criminal justice reform.
The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
As Illinois Election Day 2022 approaches, here's what to know before voting
There are several important races on the Illinois election ballot.
KFVS12
State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act
(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act. A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:. “As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law....
Comments / 0