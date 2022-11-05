The 37th annual Festival of Trees, hosted by Family Tree Nurturing Center, is nearly here! This famously local went takes place December 1 – 3 at Metrapark in Billings. The press release says this fundraising event helps raise money for programs offered at Family Tree, helping to build stronger families and prevent child abuse and neglect. The theme for this year’s Festival of Trees is Silent Night. Stroll through an indoor winter wonderland and explore all 38 gorgeously decorated trees that will be auctioned off during the event. The auction and Met gala dinner start December 1 at 6 pm. The Gala begins with a champagne reception followed by a carved beef or chicken dinner. Bid on trees while enjoying delicious food and entertainment!

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO