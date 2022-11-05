Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Applications available for YAM’s Art Auction in Billings
Local and regional artists can now apply to be in the Yellowstone Art Museum’s 55 Art Auction, which starts February 2 – March 5, 2023. the press release says applications for the Art Auction are due by December 16, 2022. To be eligible for the auction, artists must...
yourbigsky.com
The Festival Trees in Billings is almost here!
The 37th annual Festival of Trees, hosted by Family Tree Nurturing Center, is nearly here! This famously local went takes place December 1 – 3 at Metrapark in Billings. The press release says this fundraising event helps raise money for programs offered at Family Tree, helping to build stronger families and prevent child abuse and neglect. The theme for this year’s Festival of Trees is Silent Night. Stroll through an indoor winter wonderland and explore all 38 gorgeously decorated trees that will be auctioned off during the event. The auction and Met gala dinner start December 1 at 6 pm. The Gala begins with a champagne reception followed by a carved beef or chicken dinner. Bid on trees while enjoying delicious food and entertainment!
yourbigsky.com
The Nutcracker comes to the ABT stage Nov. 26-27
In true holiday fashion, the Nutcracker Ballet comes to the Alberta Bair Stage on November 26-27, starting at 2 pm, presented by the Billings Symphony and San Diego Ballet Company. According to the Billings Symphony press release, The San Diego Ballet Company brings 22 dancers, joining about 90 local dancers...
yourbigsky.com
Harry Potter event happening at the Billings Public Library
The Billings Public Library is getting ready for a truly spell-binding event in November. Celebrate the Wizarding World of Harry Potter starts November 19 from 11 am – 2 pm. The press release says the event is free and open to the public. Join the library for a celebration...
Laurel Outlook
Hollywood studio looking for 50 Laurel people for extras on film
A Hollywood studio is casting for a major motion picture, and they want people who look like they are still in the 1990s. Casting director Tina Buckingham said she is looking for about 50 extras to be used in the film in November and December. Most of it will be shot in Billings and Laurel. The Laurel shoot will take place on Nov. 16 at the United Methodist Church.
yourbigsky.com
Dog Video Fest at Babcock is Paws-itively awesome
If you’ve ever watched those crazy but funny cat videos that swept the internet, you’re going to love the doggie version of the excitement and adorable moments with pets. This is a limited time showing only in theaters and you have a chance to see the newest Dog Video Fest 2022 at the Babcock Theater today, Sunday, November 6th.
yourbigsky.com
Children’s books authors in Montana
Several Montana authors have written books for young adults and little children, filling their minds with joy, awareness, and knowledge. This House of Books, located in downtown Billings, is a co-op book store with many local authors being board members of the company and holds most of their books out of consignment for those who are members.
yourbigsky.com
Audubon Full Moon Night Hike
It’s one of the most incredible experiences mother nature provides; an intense and beautiful night under a full and brightly lit sky. It’s especially true in Big Sky country and the Montana Audubon Center is going to make it happen on Wednesday, November 10 in Billings. Come discover...
KULR8
Hardin High School celebrates Indigenous culture with student fashion show
HARDIN, Mont. - Hardin High School kicked off Native American Heritage Month with a school-run fashion show. First time freshman models took to the stage floor of Hardin High School's auditorium, for their first annual indigenous fashion show. Students experienced preparing and making a fashion show a reality, while wearing...
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
Let It Snow? Winter Arrives in Billings… On Comes The Heat
With the snow falling tonight, I realized my apartment had reached just below 60 degrees. I haven't turned the heat on yet this fall, however it's finally time. And I'm not happy about it. 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs. In my apartment, I have the luxury (and curse) of electric floorboard heating....
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire Video Wildlife ...
Winter is coming; cooler air with chances of snow
Chances of snow this week. Greater accumulations will be in the higher elevations but there is a possibility to see around an inch in the Billings area.
New businesses coming to Billings; five replacing old Big Bear store
It's an exciting time for Billings shoppers, as several nationally known franchises are making their way to the Magic City.
Montana National Guard 1063rd Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Billings
The incoming commander, Lt. David Morris, lives in Bozeman and works as a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
Montana attorney returns home to Billings to run local elections
It's a position that has recently been thrust into the spotlight with some elections officials and volunteers around the country facing harassment and violence.
Yes, You Can Overdose On THC. Montana Teens Learn Dabs Are Danger
Montana has finally legalized recreational Marijuana use. Now, just because it's legal, it doesn't exactly mean it's not dangerous. Yes, you can in fact overdose on THC just like two Billings teens. Have you heard of Dabs? Most of you have, sure, but for the newbies read on. Dabs are...
yourbigsky.com
Billings ‘Slick Street’ policy in effect
Take it slowly on the snow-covered streets in Billings. “Friendly reminder to slow down, leave early, and drive safely this morning. We will only respond to accidents with injury, DUIs, or blocking traffic,” BPD Lt. Woolley said. If you should get into a minor accident in Billings, BPD officers...
Update: Missing Endangered Person Alert canceled for Busby mom, kids
Law enforcement is searching for a Busby mother and her three kids, missing since October 23 and believed to be in the Billings area.
Sunday will be a bit more quiet before the cold sets in
Winds will linger on through tonight and into tomorrow but not as strong as today. Sunday is shaping up to be a bit more quiet.
