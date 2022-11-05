Read full article on original website
North Dakota Republican John Hoeven seeks third Senate term
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican John Hoeven faces a defector from his own party and a lightly funded Democrat on Tuesday in his race for a third U.S. Senate term from North Dakota. Rick Becker narrowly lost the party’s endorsement to Hoeven in April. After originally saying he wouldn’t run if he didn’t get the endorsement, the Bismarck plastic surgeon who has led a growing far-right faction of the GOP in North Dakota decided to run as an independent. Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor and political newcomer, is the Democratic candidate. Hoeven, a former banker who served three terms as governor and won his first two Senate terms easily, vastly outraised his opponents. Federal campaign filings as of Nov. 3 show that Hoeven’s campaign raised more than $4 million, compared with Becker’s roughly $550,000 and Christiansen’s roughly $92,600.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Name-a-plow contest returns to North Dakota as Winter approaches
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation second annual Name a Plow Contest is on!. Officials say people are invited to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district. To qualify, submitted names must be appropriate and are restricted to a maximum of 14 characters. If...
KFYR-TV
A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
North Dakota, $22 Million In Heating Aid Now Available
Energy prices are set to rise sharply. You may qualify for assistance
Is North Dakota Ready To Smoke Pot Legally?
Voters Today Will Determine Whether You Can Torch Up Legally Or Not
KFYR-TV
An overview of the issues on the North Dakota ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The election is Tuesday, and there are a number of issues on the ballot. The first measure on the ballot deals with term limits — if it passes, state lawmakers and governors will only be able to hold each office for eight years. The second...
newsdakota.com
Armstrong Weak for ND Sportsmen
U.S. Representative for the State of North Dakota, Kelly Armstrong, has voted against two of the largest bills in U.S. history for advancing outdoor recreation access in places like Teddy Roosevelt National Park and dedicating $16 Million to the NDG&F to foster habitat programs benefitting endangered wildlife and huntable game in the state. Simonson Photo.
Major winter storm to bring snow, ice, blizzard conditions to northern Plains as severe storms eye Midwest
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the possibility of a significant winter storm in the northern Plains that could bring a wide swath of blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana starting Wednesday night.
newsdakota.com
Hess Donates Toy Trucks to North Dakota Elementary Schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hess Corporation has announced that it will donate Hess Toy Trucks and STEM education kits to every elementary school in North Dakota for the fifth straight year. Aligning with the state’s Strategic Vision for education, Hess has again partnered with the North Dakota Department of...
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
U of M researchers seeking to cut down state's number of car-deer crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- November is peak time for car-deer crashes in Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Duluth are on a mission to reduce the number of deer-car collisions on Minnesota roads with a new study happening right now.More than $20 million in insurance claims are filed every year because of car-deer crashes, but experts said that number is higher because many crashes are not reported.The $200,000 study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation aims to make the roads safer, save drivers money and potentially save lives.The study officially started in spring of 2021.Ron Moen, an associate...
mprnews.org
'Blood moon' expected Tuesday morning: When to see it in Minnesota
If you’re staying up really late Monday, or getting up really early Tuesday, don’t forget to look up. An eerie red ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse is expected, and it might be a while before we’ll get to see one like it again. MPR News host...
wizmnews.com
GOP hopes to turn Minnesota into red state
TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Craig wins re-election in Congressional District 2
(FOX 9) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has been declared the winner in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District against Republican challenger Tyler Kistner. Craig secured 50.80% of the vote to Kistner’s 45.71% of the vote as of 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday, with 96.11% of precincts reporting. "It is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
knsiradio.com
Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting
(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
boreal.org
Minnesota deer season generates big bucks
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
