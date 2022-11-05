Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Child Nutrition Fraud Scheme
A Plymouth woman, whom prosecutors describe as “a serial fraudster,” has pleaded guilty to her role in trying to defraud the federal government out of more than $11 million. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the plea on Friday. Prosecutors accused Anab Awad, 52, of operating a scheme with...
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A Minnesota couple faces multiple charges for the death of a 17-month-old boy, who died from a lethal exposure to heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, the child's mother, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Joseph Compton, 28, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams
A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
Trial delayed for man accused of killing North High student Deshaun Hill
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager earlier this year has been delayed.Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting in February. His trial was set to begin Monday, but court records show it was delayed to January.He's accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past Hill moments before gunshots rang out, then Fohrenkam running off.He told investigators he was there looking for someone who stole his phone.
You asked: How do I learn about attorney, judge and school board races?
Several MPR News readers have asked us how to find more information on smaller races such as those for county attorney, judge or school board. Here are some resources that might help. Two of Minnesota’s largest counties are electing county attorneys. To be clear, there are probably two different...
Deshaun Hill's family reacts after trial of son's suspected killer pushed back
Cody Logan Fohrenkam's trial in the killing of Minneapolis student Deshaun Hill last year was scheduled to begin on November 7, 2022, but has been pushed back to January 2023. His family expressed their disappointment outside court on Monday.
2 charged in 17-month-old child's fatal overdose of heroin, fentanyl
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people have been charged after a 17-month-old child's death as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.On Tuesday, the criminal complaints for 28-year-old Joseph Compton, of Elk River, and 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, of Little Canada, were unsealed. They made their first appearance in court Tuesday as well.According to the complaints, Ramsey County officials were called to a house on the 200 block of East County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Intveld's child was not breathing and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.Intveld told police that...
Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex
Police in Brooklyn Park arrested five people after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment early Tuesday morning. They believe everyone involved knew each other.
Shooting eyewitnesses testify in trial involving alleged attempted 'hit' on MPD crime scene investigator
MINNEAPOLIS — Emilie Clancy from St. Paul had never met Nicki Lenway, but Clancy sprung into action, pulling the bleeding victim into her vehicle and helping save Lenway's life after she was shot three times outside a supervised parenting center in April. Lenway's ex-boyfriend, Tim Amacher, is on trial...
In The First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
Forest Lake school staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students
A former staff member at a Forest Lake school has been fired after she was accused of sharing inappropriate photos with students. The staff member no longer works for the school district, according to a letter sent out by Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell. An investigation by the school led to an arrest on Thursday.
Man stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police sayMan stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed during a drug deal in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning.Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 33rd Street West and Pillsbury Avenue South around 1:50 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.They found a man in a vehicle with stab wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Investigators believe a dispute during a drug deal led to a physical fight, which then ended in a stabbing.No one has been arrested, and police said they're investigating.
Minneapolis woman charged with laundering money for fentanyl trafficker 'mastermind' behind realtor's murder
Minneapolis woman Phouvanh Keokaythinh is charged with laundering money and running an illegal marijuana farm for fentanyl dealer Lyndon Swarn, convicted in Monique Baugh's murder.
Big Lake Police Warm of Scam
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
U of M researchers seeking to cut down state's number of car-deer crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- November is peak time for car-deer crashes in Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Duluth are on a mission to reduce the number of deer-car collisions on Minnesota roads with a new study happening right now.More than $20 million in insurance claims are filed every year because of car-deer crashes, but experts said that number is higher because many crashes are not reported.The $200,000 study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation aims to make the roads safer, save drivers money and potentially save lives.The study officially started in spring of 2021.Ron Moen, an associate...
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
