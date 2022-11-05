ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Comments / 11

bluebirds fly
3d ago

this was under Walz command. he failed, vote Jensen in.

Reply(4)
27
 

ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Child Nutrition Fraud Scheme

A Plymouth woman, whom prosecutors describe as “a serial fraudster,” has pleaded guilty to her role in trying to defraud the federal government out of more than $11 million. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the plea on Friday. Prosecutors accused Anab Awad, 52, of operating a scheme with...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A Minnesota couple faces multiple charges for the death of a 17-month-old boy, who died from a lethal exposure to heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, the child's mother, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Joseph Compton, 28, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams

A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trial delayed for man accused of killing North High student Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager earlier this year has been delayed.Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting in February. His trial was set to begin Monday, but court records show it was delayed to January.He's accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past Hill moments before gunshots rang out, then Fohrenkam running off.He told investigators he was there looking for someone who stole his phone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 charged in 17-month-old child's fatal overdose of heroin, fentanyl

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people have been charged after a 17-month-old child's death as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.On Tuesday, the criminal complaints for 28-year-old Joseph Compton, of Elk River, and 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, of Little Canada, were unsealed. They made their first appearance in court Tuesday as well.According to the complaints, Ramsey County officials were called to a house on the 200 block of East County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Intveld's child was not breathing and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.Intveld told police that...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Mother Jones

In The First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police sayMan stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed during a drug deal in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning.Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 33rd Street West and Pillsbury Avenue South around 1:50 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.They found a man in a vehicle with stab wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Investigators believe a dispute during a drug deal led to a physical fight, which then ended in a stabbing.No one has been arrested, and police said they're investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Big Lake Police Warm of Scam

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
BIG LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

U of M researchers seeking to cut down state's number of car-deer crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- November is peak time for car-deer crashes in Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Duluth are on a mission to reduce the number of deer-car collisions on Minnesota roads with a new study happening right now.More than $20 million in insurance claims are filed every year because of car-deer crashes, but experts said that number is higher because many crashes are not reported.The $200,000 study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation aims to make the roads safer, save drivers money and potentially save lives.The study officially started in spring of 2021.Ron Moen, an associate...
MINNESOTA STATE

