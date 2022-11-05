ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury man killed in ATV accident

By William Gavin
 7 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV near 21 East Farms Street at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

Officers located an ATV and its 29-year-old male operator nearby. Soon after, the man was transported to the hospital, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

At around 10:30 p.m. the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Sunday, police identified the driver as Jose Albino-Mirabal of Waterbury.

A preliminary investigation found that Albino-Mirabal lost control of the ATV and landed on his head in the roadway.

The accident remains under active investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. The unit asks anyone with information to contact the department at (203) 346-3975.

Comments / 19

Roberta Schienda
6d ago

I'm no judge or jury, however he should have known the dangers of riding an ATV on the road in the first place. No one deserves to die like that and my heart goes out to his family and friends.

Hazel ✌
6d ago

really? an ATV illegally being riden in the streets? you don't say....the guy died? sad...there's always consequences 🤷🏻‍♀️

Robert Angus
6d ago

people in the comment section today are very brutal. the man did lose his life show some decorum.

WTNH

WTNH

