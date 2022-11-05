ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Gilmore Girls’: Lorelai Would Have Had a More Successful Career Had She Stayed With Jason Stiles

By Lindsay Kusiak
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

It is hard to imagine any Gilmore Girls fan not rejoicing when Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) finally got together at the end of the series and eventually marry in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. However, some fans have pointed out that, in many ways, Lorelai’s old flame, Jason Stiles, was an even better match for Lorelai than Stars Hollow’s favorite grumpy diner owner.

It’s likely if Lorelai had stayed with Jason, she would have had a more successful career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1eQb_0izpINMK00
Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Scott Patterson as Luke Danes | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Who was Jason Stiles in ‘Gilmore Girls’?

The son of Floyd and Carol Stiles, Jason (played by Chris Eigeman) comes from an esteemed family like the Gilmores. His father worked closely with Lorelai’s father, Richard (played by the late Edward Herrmann), in the insurance industry. Jason then makes an unprecedented move upon Richard’s forced retirement and leaves his father’s firm to start a business with Richard.

This is what brings Jason into Lorelai’s life in Gilmore Girls season 4, but their history goes back much further as their families have been close relations since Lorelai and Jason’s childhood (hence their nicknames for each other: “Digger” and “Umlauts.”

Lorelai would have been more successful had she stayed with Jason

Lorelai and Jason’s relationship comes to an end when Richard Gilmore and Jason’s father, Floyd, strike a deal that cuts Jason out of both of their insurance agencies and threatens to cost Jason his career. In response, Jason sues Richard at the end of Gilmore Girls season 4.

Lorelai is devastated, saying she cannot be in a relationship with someone who is suing her family, and the ordeal further complicates Lorelai’s relationship with her parents. Meanwhile, Luke takes advantage of the situation and finally begins making his feelings known to Lorelai, which leads to the two to finally get together.

However, had she stayed with Jason or had he dropped the lawsuit, Lorelai would have had a much different life and, possibly, a much more successful career. There’s no doubt Lorelai was extremely successful, having worked her way into management and built a business, but there’s also no question she could have done more.

Since Jason was ambitious and hardworking, just like Lorelai, he likely would have pushed her to constantly pursue more for herself. Luke often resisted Lorelai’s ambitions, like when he was hot and cold about encouraging her to sell the inn or take a consulting job in season five.

There’s also a chance Lorelai would have left Stars Hollow and either traveled the world with Jason or set up life in a bigger city. While Lorelai loved the Dragonfly, there was always part of her that pictured traveling the world for business and having influence, similar to what she watched her father do growing up. It’s also unlikely someone who liked luxury and cosmopolitan amenities like Jason would stay in a small town.

However, by the time the two split, Lorelai had just opened the Dragonfly Inn. It was out of the question for her to leave the inn she worked so hard on for so long. While Jason was as ambitious as Lorelai, he wasn’t the type to take the back seat to his partner’s career.

There’s also the fact that while Lorelai felt a pull to some of the things her parents’ life set her up for, like success, influence, and money, she was content with what she built herself. Lorelai found a family in the Stars Hollow community and built a successful business all on her own — and years later, expanded it without the help of any man.

Jason and Lorelai were a surprisingly good fit

As many fans have pointed out, Lorelai and Jason were a great match. Unlike Christopher, who was from high society but relished in the entitlement of it all like a spoiled rich boy, Jason was prepared to work hard for what he got. So much so that he left his secure position as the inheritor of his father’s company to build something of his own—exactly like Lorelai.

And unlike Luke, Jason knew what it meant to come from the world of the Gilmores. He may have bent the rules, but he knew what the rules were and how to operate within the elite’s code. Luke, on the other hand, scorned the rules of the Gilmores’ way of life and was content with a simple life in Stars Hollow at the diner.

Jason, in large part, fulfilled both sides of Lorelai in a way that Christopher and Luke did not. In a recently-formed forum on Reddit based on unpopular Gilmore Girls relationship opinions, one fan says, “I love Lorelai and Jason!” The user continues, “in some ways, he was exactly like her – off-centre [sic] but from the Gilmores’ world… They really were equals.”

Others claim that Jason was Lorelai’s most “mature” relationship. And while this all may be true, Lorelai and Jason were not meant to be.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’: Could Lorelai Really Smell Snow?

Comments / 2

Sharon Cashmere
3d ago

WRONG!!!! Luke was her forever person!! Besides she was doing her dream job!!! all she ever wanted was an Inn of her own!!!! I always loved the Luke and Lorelai storyline. They were always in to each other, just took along time to get there!!!

Reply
2
Related
Looper

Gilmore Girls' Milo Ventimiglia Explains Why Jess & Rory's Breakup Was For The Best

Rory Gilmore had a fair number of relationships as one of the protagonists in the beloved "Gilmore Girls" series. Since the series covered Rory's sophomore year of high school up until just after her Yale graduation, there was plenty of time for her, as well as fans, to experience the many romantic relationships, good and bad. One relationship that still sticks out and was set in the middle of the show was that of Rory with Jess Mariano.
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
TVLine

Young Sheldon Adds Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy's Parents

Young Sheldon is set to introduce Georgie’s potential future in-laws. The Big Bang Theory spinoff has tapped Will Sasso (MADtv) and Rachel Bay Jones (The Good Doctor) to recur as Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, our sister site Deadline reports. Jim is a “good-natured father” who gets caught in the “crossfire between his pregnant daughter and stubborn wife,” according to the official character breakdown. He also happens to own the local tire store, which might be of interest to Georgie — who, as we know from Big Bang, eventually finds success as Dr. Tire. Audrey, meanwhile, is described as “a force...
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather

Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait

Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...
Daily Mail

Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel

Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
People

Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
Distractify

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

218K+
Followers
119K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy