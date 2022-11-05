‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Annika Noelle Reveals Her First Thought After Seeing Hope Mannequin

Annika Noelle plays The Bold and the Beautiful heroine Hope Logan. Since her debut in 2018, Noelle has been through some massive storylines. Yet, the Hope mannequin is the most outrageous .

The Hope mannequin is one of the weirdest storylines on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been infatuated with Hope since his return in 2019. He pulled out many schemes to win Hope, but his actions backfired. In 2020, Thomas’ obsession with Hope took a weird turn when he began living with a Hope mannequin.

The mannequin was a replica of Hope, and Thomas started to unravel when he believed the doll was talking to him. The storyline became creepier when Thomas kissed the mannequin . It just so happened that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) walked in during Thomas’ kiss with the Hope mannequin. Believing that his wife was cheating on him, Liam retaliated by having a drunken one-night stand with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Later Hope was horrified when Thomas showed her the Hope mannequin. However, before he could explain his actions, he fainted and underwent surgery for a traumatic brain injury. When Liam later confronted Hope about the kiss, he was overcome with guilt upon learning it was the dummy Thomas was kissing.

Annika Noelle questioned her appearance after seeing the Hope mannequin

The Hope mannequin sparked a hot topic debate in The Bold and the Beautiful community. Many fans were shocked by the storyline; while some criticized it, others loved it . So what did Noelle and Atkinson think of the mannequin story?

In a 2021 interview with Angela Bishop , Noelle revealed her first reaction to seeing the Hope mannequin. “Is that what I look like? That was my first thought. Is that…do I look like that? Is that me?” the actor joked.

Meanwhile, her co-star Atkinson had no qualms about Thomas’ romance with the mannequin. “I don’t think it was originally written as him falling in love with the mannequin. You know, but I thought it was kind of ingenious to use,” Atkinson explained.”

“I mean, we got such publicity for using mannequins just to do the love scenes regardless, and they start throwing that into the story, and I didn’t know which direction they were gonna take it in. If they were gonna go a little more campy and kind of goofy. Or if we were going to take it to some deep depths, you know?”

The mannequin returned to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

If fans thought the Hope mannequin was gone forever, they were in for a surprise. On the Oct. 27 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Hope came face-to-face with the doll. It wasn’t in Thomas’ home this time but at Forrester Creations. Hope was startled by the sight, and Thomas apologized, saying he knew nothing about it.

While Hope wants to forget about the scary encounter, it’s not simple. Hope and Thomas have grown closer while co-parenting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and working on their fashion line. Naturally, Liam is concerned and jealous of Hope and Thomas’ bond.

Hope and Liam’s marriage is on the rocks because of Thomas. While Hope is dismissing everyone’s worry over Thomas, they might be right. Thomas is still in love with Hope , and as much as he wants to ignore his feelings, they’re stronger than ever. If Hope rejects his romantic gestures, there’s no telling what Thomas will do.