ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Annika Noelle Reveals Her First Thought After Seeing Hope Mannequin

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Annika Noelle plays The Bold and the Beautiful heroine Hope Logan. Since her debut in 2018, Noelle has been through some massive storylines. Yet, the Hope mannequin is the most outrageous .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQ8b7_0izpIMTb00
The Bold and the Beautiful stars Vasthy Mompoint, Matthew Atkinson, and Annika Noelle I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The Hope mannequin is one of the weirdest storylines on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been infatuated with Hope since his return in 2019. He pulled out many schemes to win Hope, but his actions backfired. In 2020, Thomas’ obsession with Hope took a weird turn when he began living with a Hope mannequin.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Matthew Atkinson Reveals Thomas’ Craziest Moment

The mannequin was a replica of Hope, and Thomas started to unravel when he believed the doll was talking to him. The storyline became creepier when Thomas kissed the mannequin . It just so happened that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) walked in during Thomas’ kiss with the Hope mannequin. Believing that his wife was cheating on him, Liam retaliated by having a drunken one-night stand with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Later Hope was horrified when Thomas showed her the Hope mannequin. However, before he could explain his actions, he fainted and underwent surgery for a traumatic brain injury. When Liam later confronted Hope about the kiss, he was overcome with guilt upon learning it was the dummy Thomas was kissing.

Annika Noelle questioned her appearance after seeing the Hope mannequin

The Hope mannequin sparked a hot topic debate in The Bold and the Beautiful community. Many fans were shocked by the storyline; while some criticized it, others loved it . So what did Noelle and Atkinson think of the mannequin story?

In a 2021 interview with Angela Bishop , Noelle revealed her first reaction to seeing the Hope mannequin. “Is that what I look like? That was my first thought. Is that…do I look like that? Is that me?” the actor joked.

Meanwhile, her co-star Atkinson had no qualms about Thomas’ romance with the mannequin. “I don’t think it was originally written as him falling in love with the mannequin. You know, but I thought it was kind of ingenious to use,” Atkinson explained.”

“I mean, we got such publicity for using mannequins just to do the love scenes regardless, and they start throwing that into the story, and I didn’t know which direction they were gonna take it in. If they were gonna go a little more campy and kind of goofy. Or if we were going to take it to some deep depths, you know?”

The mannequin returned to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

If fans thought the Hope mannequin was gone forever, they were in for a surprise. On the Oct. 27 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Hope came face-to-face with the doll. It wasn’t in Thomas’ home this time but at Forrester Creations. Hope was startled by the sight, and Thomas apologized, saying he knew nothing about it.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Was Matthew Atkinson Nervous About Acting Opposite a Mannequin?

While Hope wants to forget about the scary encounter, it’s not simple. Hope and Thomas have grown closer while co-parenting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and working on their fashion line. Naturally, Liam is concerned and jealous of Hope and Thomas’ bond.

Hope and Liam’s marriage is on the rocks because of Thomas. While Hope is dismissing everyone’s worry over Thomas, they might be right. Thomas is still in love with Hope , and as much as he wants to ignore his feelings, they’re stronger than ever. If Hope rejects his romantic gestures, there’s no telling what Thomas will do.

Comments / 2

gary
3d ago

Stupid writers and the person that plays Hope isn’t much an actor. She needs to be replaced.

Reply
6
Related
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app

Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Powder Keg: Steffy’s Next Move Could Send Liam Off the Deep End — and Into [Spoiler]’s Arms

A pot-stirring reveal may set into motion a shocking chain of events. Bold & Beautiful’s Liam is already agitated what with Hope working so closely with Thomas on the Hope For the Future line, not to mention spending time with him at the Forrester mansion. It wouldn’t take much to escalate his fears, and whether she realizes it or not, Steffy now has information that could do just that.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected

The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Cheryl E Preston

Tristan Rogers drops a major hint about a "veteran" General Hospital character involved with Holly's kidnapping

Tristan Rogers teases a GH mysterySoaps in Depth screenshot. Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) on General Hospital recently gave an interview with Soap Opera Digest that was excerpted in Soaps in Depth where he dropped a major hint about the future of Port Charles. Rogers was away from the ABC soap for a period of time and he was vocal about veteran actors not getting enough screen time. He shared with SOD that a major "veteran" character was going to be behind what happened to Holly Sutton (Emma Samms).
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode

The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

218K+
Followers
119K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy