Election Day is Tuesday. Will you use the power of your vote?

By Brigid Bergin
Gothamist
 4 days ago
People in privacy booths vote in next week's midterm election at an early voting polling site at Frank McCourt High School on the Upper West Side.

In the final sprint to Election Day, voters have an opportunity to decide what issues matter most to them when they cast their ballot. Candidates have talked about crime, abortion rights, inflation and the future of our fragile democracy. Now it’s up to voters to take action.

This week on WNYC’s “ The People’s Guide to Power ,” our live, midterm election call-in show, we consider what’s at stake in this election — and what issues are driving voters to come out, or stay home.

In New York, the race at the top of the ticket for governor offers voters a stark contrast in terms of policy and rhetoric. It’s also poised to be a historic race no matter which candidate wins. Voters could help elect the state’s first woman governor if they send Kathy Hochul, the Democrat, back for a full-term. If Lee Zeldin wins, he will be the first Republican elected to statewide office in twenty years.

Guests include Mara Gay , a member of The New York Times editorial board and former politics reporter in New York City. We’ll talk about what the gubernatorial candidates told her in their interviews with the Times, and what that told her about them. We’ll also explore the parallels between this historic campaign season for women, and others that have come before it.

Then we’ll have a conversation about how the congressional contests in our region could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Capitol. As of Friday, the Cook Political Report includes ten of New York’s 26 districts on its list of competitive House races; three of New Jersey’s 12 districts are on the list. Republicans are looking to pick up at least five seats — could a red wave roll through the traditionally blue Empire and Garden states?

WNYC’s Nancy Solomon will bring us the latest from New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, where Rep. Tom Malinowski is fighting off a stiff challenge from Tom Kean, Jr., the Republican nominee. She’ll be joined by the New York Post’s City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan , who has been covering New York’s gubernatorial and congressional races.

The phones will be open starting at noon on Sunday, Nov. 6 for your calls about what issues are driving you to the polls in this election, and how you voted. What matters most to you in these midterm contests? Are you doing anything to get out the vote? We want to hear from you at 212-433-WNYC, that’s 212-433-9692 or tweet @ WNYC

Gothamist

