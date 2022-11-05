Individuals sought in Tottenville High School shooting fled in stolen car; car thefts up: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week

Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD to Staten Islanders: Lock your car doors, remove keys amid crazy rise in auto thefts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As car thefts continue to rise this year in the borough, seven were stolen in the past 24 hours — with four thefts occurring on one Dongan Hills street, according to police. While law enforcement officials on Staten Island continue to remind residents to...
Video: Individuals sought by cops for questioning in connection with robbery of convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals sought for questioning in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store more than a month ago in Port Richmond. The incident occurred on Oct. 4 at about 2:50 p.m. inside 1067...
Tips sought by police after shots are fired on North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to solve an incident where a gun allegedly was fired last month on the North Shore of Staten Island. A gun allegedly was discharged on Oct. 23 at about 4:18 a.m. on Richmond Terrace, according to a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed.
Cops seek tips in burglary reported on Bay Street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips in a burglary reported earlier this week on the North Shore of Staten Island. The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Bay Street, according to a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. A photo...
Alleged S.I. Railway menace struck again on Rikers Island, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Already behind bars in connection with a string of alleged robberies and assaults aboard the Staten Island Railway (SIR), a Mariners Harbor man tried his luck with someone on the inside, authorities say. Miguel Pabon, of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was 19 when...
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Off-duty FDNY EMT injured in hit-and-run on Staten Island released from hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The off-duty FDNY EMT who was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Staten Island was released from the hospital nearly two months after the horrific accident. Ashley Diaz, 29, was wheeled out of Staten Island Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze to a raucous crowd of supporters Sunday, according […]
79-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver while getting out of her car in Brooklyn
According to investigators, the driver of the van pulled over, but then took off again. Now her family is desperate for justice.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Beloved grandmother mowed down by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a grandmother in the middle of the road in Brooklyn. She later died.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis obtained exclusive video of the car involved and got reaction from family members who want justice."She was just fun and lovable, kind," Judith Donaldson said Tuesday.Three heartbroken sisters shared how special their mother, Verna McKnight, was to everyone who knew her."The biggest heart, kindest, most giving, hardworking person you could ever come across," Juliet McKnight-Francis said."She was just everything to so many people," Michelle McKnight added.That was all taken from them on Saturday...
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Republican Sam Pirozzolo wins Staten Island Mid-Island Assembly seat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican candidate Sam Pirozzolo was victorious over Democratic candidate Vincent Argenziano in the race for the borough’s 63rd Assembly District covering the Mid-Island and part of the North Shore on Tuesday night. With 95.35% of the votes counted, Argenziano conceded with 45.64% of the votes...
Good Samaritan stabbed for defending woman aboard Bronx subway train; suspect in custody
Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a good Samaritan on a Bronx subway train Sunday night after he defended a woman who was being harassed, authorities said.
NYPD hosts active-shooter training session on Staten Island; here’s what to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Counterterrorism Division will be hosting a free community active-shooter training session in Castleton Corners on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at Staten Island Chinese Christian Church, 159 Schmidts Lane. Active-shooter situations have become an increasing cause of...
Police: Suspects rob off-duty correction officer in Brooklyn
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Sunday, police say.
Driver charged with DWI after woman's legs amputated in crash on Long Island
The family of a 36-year-old woman who lost her legs in a crash on Long Island is speaking out after police say a drunk driver slammed into her.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint of $1K, jewelry in Brooklyn housing complex
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint inside a public housing building Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, authorities said.
