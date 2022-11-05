Read full article on original website
Happy 133rd Birthday to Montana: The Last Best State
Today, we celebrate the beautiful state of Montana. It may be election day in Montana and across the country, but before you get distracted by all of the political news, here's a reason to celebrate. Montana turns 133 years old today. Montana officially became a state on November 8, 1889, and was the 41st state to be admitted into the Union.
Is Squatting Legal In The State of Montana? It’s Surprising
If you own land or have a rental property, this is good information to know in case you get stuck in a case. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can sleep in your car is legal. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area or throughout Montana. We haven't touched on squatter's rights and whether they exist in Montana. Here's what we found.
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
Has Montana Ever Had a Powerball Jackpot Winner?
Well, it happened again. I found myself having to get out of bed and get ready for work instead of driving to Helena to collect my Powerball winnings. Kind of bummed out about the whole thing, but as they say "you can try and fail, but don't fail to try." So fingers crossed my numbers will be drawn next time.
November 8, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)
The votes are being tallied in Montana's November 8, 2022, midterm election. Stay up to date with the latest results.
Proud Papa – My Thoughts on Montana’s Hunter Apprentice Program
I can still remember the feeling like it was yesterday. The feeling I got when I finally turned 12 years old and could purchase my first big game hunting tags. I remember my hand shaking as I signed my name to my conservation license. In my mind, I was officially grown up. But, I also remember the anguish of having to wait until I was 12 years old to be able to hunt ANYTHING. From around the age of 10 until I turned 12 felt like a decade of waiting. Flash forward to today, and young Montana hunters can now sample what is expected from them in the field, thanks to the Hunter Apprentice Program.
University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week
Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
Harold, Beloved Montana Bull Elk Brutally Poached, Left to Waste
As is usually the case with poaching incidents that we report about in Montana, this one is sad, vicious and senseless. While the National Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation is best-known (obviously) for its opportunities to get visitors in close, reasonable proximity to those breathtaking beasts, some other inhabitants of the range have taken on iconic personalities, too.
How Montana Dems Are Hoping to Win By Propping Up Libertarian
Montana Democrats and their dark money organizations have apparently abandoned efforts to promote Democrat candidate Monica Tranel in the Western Congressional district in Montana. Instead, they're hoping to prop up the open borders, pro-sanctuary city Libertarian candidate. It's all part of an effort to try and steal votes from Republican candidate Ryan Zinke (R-MT).
Missing Montana 4-year-old, his father may be in Colorado, police say
Police in Montana say a 4-year-old and his father, who has not communicated with the boy's mother since Oct. 9, may be in Colorado.
This Emerging Country Star Just Showed His Love For Montana
If you're a fan of country music, you've most likely heard of this emerging artist. He's been making waves in the industry, and we're starting to hear his songs on country music radio stations across the country. Zach Bryan is a fairly new name in country music, but he's quickly...
Montana Representative Matt Rosendale faces several challengers for upcoming midterm election
GLENDIVE, M.T. (KUMV) - Population growth in the 2020 Census provided Montana with an additional congressional district, with the border being drawn between the western counties like Flathead, Missoula, and Gallatin; and the central and eastern parts of the state. The eastern district, known as District 2, features a race between Representative Matt Rosendale, Penny Ronning, and Gary Buchanan.
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. The race for the other newly-drawn U.S. House...
What NOT To Do After the 2022 Montana Election
Are you ready for election season to just be over already? Whether you're reading this before or after the November 8th General Election in Montana, I get that red and blue dogs bark all year long, and that it only gets louder during election season. As we've covered before, it's a good idea to keep your cool no matter who you voted/are voting for. But thanks to everyone getting a dais on social media, even the most cool-headed of voters can get overzealously preachy, snobby, or even angry at election results to the point of believing in wild conspiracy theories.
The Great (Un)Equalizer: Espinoza v. Montana
Aidan R. Scully ’25 is a Classics and Religion concentrator in Adams House. His column “The Free Exercise Thereof” appears on alternate Tuesdays. To Horace Mann, the secretary of the country’s first state education board, education was “the great equalizer of conditions of men — the balance wheel of the social machinery.” Public education, at that time still a radical experiment, was to be the mechanism by which any child, regardless of their background, could become a capable and informed citizen.
Yellowstone Actor Cole Hauser Announces Role in NEW 1883 Spinoff
It is almost here. The BIG premiere of "Yellowstone" season 5. We here in Montana have been anxiously awaiting the release of something that many of us have had a part in creating. Many familiar faces will be spotted in the background of the upcoming season. It could be your neighbor, your favorite cashier at the bank, or even your local radio DJ. One face that is one of the most recognizable in the upcoming season is Cole Hauser (a.k.a. Rip Wheeler.)
Issue proposed for 2022 General Election ballot proposed splitting Montana into two states
HELENA, Mont. - Montanans headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act and the Electronic Data Protection Act. But what about the issues that didn't make the ballot?. Several ballot issues didn’t make the 2022 General Election ballot, including one that proposed dividing Montana into...
With Hazardous Conditions, Do Some Montanans Need To “Chill” Out?
Here in Montana, winter weather is just a part of life. There is a pretty good chance that we could receive snow in 9 out of the 12 months, and while many folks have driven on snow and ice-covered roads hundreds of times, others might not be so familiar with it.
Voters in Montana will brave snow and subzero windchills to reach polls
A strong cold front is hitting Montana on Election Day, forcing voters to cope with snow, slippery roads and subfreezing temperatures to reach polling places. The wind chill in Billings was minus 11 degrees in the predawn hours, the local National Weather Service office said. The high is expected to reach 24 on Tuesday.
