independentri.com
Election 2022: Incumbents lead the way on Narragansett Council, School Committee
We are VERY early in the election night process but, with 100% of precincts reporting in Narragansett, the unofficial results of local races are as follows so far (8:41 p.m.):. Narragansett Town Council: If the results of the race stay as indicated so far, the non-partisan town council will feature the three incumbents running for another term all returning as Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Ewa Dzwierzynski lead all candidates with 3,209 and 3,115 votes respectively. Incumbent Deborah Kopech is currently slated fourth in the results behind Jill Lawler. Less than 60 votes separate fifth and sixth-place finishers Steven J. Ferrandi and Laurie A. Kelly, respectively.
independentri.com
Election 2022: Democrats lead early in NK School, Town races
The final precinct has come in with its results in North Kingstown and, barring unforeseen, it appears the night belongs to Democrats locally. With all ten precincts reporting, the unofficial results so far (At 9:06 p.m.) are as follows:. North Kingstown Town Council: Democratic incumbents Gregory Mancini (5938), Kimberly Page...
Ousted Woonsocket mayor running unopposed to regain office
Former Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt may soon have her seat back about a month after the City Council voted to remove her from office.
independentri.com
Election 2022: Democrats lead the way on SK Council; Incumbents cruise in SK School Committee race
As of right now (8:49 p.m.), with all 11 precincts reporting, it appears as if the local races in South Kingstown will break as follows-> South Kingstown Town Council: Barring a drastic change, it's a clean sweep once against for Democrats running for seats on the South Kingstown Town Council. For the second consecutive election, the Democratic slate has swept the local council race as incumbents Deborah Bergner, Rory McEntee and Jessica Rose finished 1-2-3 on the ballot, ahead of newcomers and fellow party members Michael Marran and Patricia Alley. Alley appears to have defeated Charles Gregory Sweet, the top Republican finisher in the race, by over 500 votes for the fifth and final spot on the council.
nrinow.news
Burrillville Town Council candidates: An apples to apples comparison
BURRILLVILLE – Five candidates are vying for four seats on the Burrillville Town Council, and while they have already said much to potential voters in various press releases, you may be wondering how they stack up side by side. NRI NOW asked the candidates to provide biographic information, along...
ecori.org
Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records
WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Bristol County Sheriff Race (Thomas Hodgson v. Paul Heroux)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Thomas Hodgson incumbent Bristol County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger Paul Heroux in a race to determine Bristol County’s next sheriff. Thomas Hodgson is a law enforcement and corrections professional with decades of experience in public safety. He...
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Washington County, RI
Washington County, Rhode Island, is a hidden gem on the east coast. It got its nickname “The Ocean State” because of its gorgeous beaches, pristine waters, and stunning shoreline facing the Atlantic Ocean. Washington County, known among the locals as South County, is home to several quaint towns...
New Bedford Wind Farm Starts Laying Cable, Others Paused
NEW BEDFORD — The country's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm project, Vineyard Wind, has started laying cable offshore from its New Bedford operations base — even as two other large-scale wind projects in the state have pressed pause. Colin Young of the State House News Service reports that...
rinewstoday.com
Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat
This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: Lt Governor
The contest for Rhode Island lieutenant governor is between a traditional liberal Democrat and a combo Republican -- part traditional Republican and part unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump, whose brazen lies and demagoguery continue to poison America’s civic and political life. Sabina Matos came up through ward politics in...
johnstonsunrise.net
So glad it’s over…finally
Thank-God, this week marks the end of this election season. I will be so happy to not have to listen to ad after ad, stretching the truth to make their point. I’ve never been so aware of politics. I was amazed at the things that the people were doing to hammer their point of view to the citizens. The number of signs all over Warwick was distracting!
nrinow.news
RIDEM to begin removal of 44 docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has announced plans to begin removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground this week along more than 2,000 feet of shoreline at the 235-acre property. DEM acquired the campground for $2 million, using financing from the state’s open space...
mybackyardnews.com
RIBBON CUTTING SACCUCCI HONDA MIDDLETOWN, RI
Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.
mybackyardnews.com
EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering
The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
rimonthly.com
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
Owner of kayak washed ashore in Newport found safe
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Monday the owner of a kayak found in Newport made it to shore safely.
