Narragansett, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

independentri.com

Election 2022: Incumbents lead the way on Narragansett Council, School Committee

We are VERY early in the election night process but, with 100% of precincts reporting in Narragansett, the unofficial results of local races are as follows so far (8:41 p.m.):. Narragansett Town Council: If the results of the race stay as indicated so far, the non-partisan town council will feature the three incumbents running for another term all returning as Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Ewa Dzwierzynski lead all candidates with 3,209 and 3,115 votes respectively. Incumbent Deborah Kopech is currently slated fourth in the results behind Jill Lawler. Less than 60 votes separate fifth and sixth-place finishers Steven J. Ferrandi and Laurie A. Kelly, respectively.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

Election 2022: Democrats lead early in NK School, Town races

The final precinct has come in with its results in North Kingstown and, barring unforeseen, it appears the night belongs to Democrats locally. With all ten precincts reporting, the unofficial results so far (At 9:06 p.m.) are as follows:. North Kingstown Town Council: Democratic incumbents Gregory Mancini (5938), Kimberly Page...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

Election 2022: Democrats lead the way on SK Council; Incumbents cruise in SK School Committee race

As of right now (8:49 p.m.), with all 11 precincts reporting, it appears as if the local races in South Kingstown will break as follows-> South Kingstown Town Council: Barring a drastic change, it's a clean sweep once against for Democrats running for seats on the South Kingstown Town Council. For the second consecutive election, the Democratic slate has swept the local council race as incumbents Deborah Bergner, Rory McEntee and Jessica Rose finished 1-2-3 on the ballot, ahead of newcomers and fellow party members Michael Marran and Patricia Alley. Alley appears to have defeated Charles Gregory Sweet, the top Republican finisher in the race, by over 500 votes for the fifth and final spot on the council.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
nrinow.news

Burrillville Town Council candidates: An apples to apples comparison

BURRILLVILLE – Five candidates are vying for four seats on the Burrillville Town Council, and while they have already said much to potential voters in various press releases, you may be wondering how they stack up side by side. NRI NOW asked the candidates to provide biographic information, along...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ecori.org

Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records

WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
WARWICK, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Washington County, RI

Washington County, Rhode Island, is a hidden gem on the east coast. It got its nickname “The Ocean State” because of its gorgeous beaches, pristine waters, and stunning shoreline facing the Atlantic Ocean. Washington County, known among the locals as South County, is home to several quaint towns...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Wind Farm Starts Laying Cable, Others Paused

NEW BEDFORD — The country's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm project, Vineyard Wind, has started laying cable offshore from its New Bedford operations base — even as two other large-scale wind projects in the state have pressed pause. Colin Young of the State House News Service reports that...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rinewstoday.com

Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat

This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: Lt Governor

The contest for Rhode Island lieutenant governor is between a traditional liberal Democrat and a combo Republican -- part traditional Republican and part unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump, whose brazen lies and demagoguery continue to poison America’s civic and political life. Sabina Matos came up through ward politics in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

So glad it’s over…finally

Thank-God, this week marks the end of this election season. I will be so happy to not have to listen to ad after ad, stretching the truth to make their point. I’ve never been so aware of politics. I was amazed at the things that the people were doing to hammer their point of view to the citizens. The number of signs all over Warwick was distracting!
WARWICK, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIBBON CUTTING SACCUCCI HONDA MIDDLETOWN, RI

Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering

The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rimonthly.com

Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts

Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
PAWTUCKET, RI

