Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s opponents did in Week 10

This week in college football was one of the most bizarre we’ve seen all season. We had upsets, down to the wire finishes, just about everything you can ask for as a fan. Some of the Michigan Wolverines opponents got in on the madness, and with that we check in with how they all did this past week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit

Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph ahead of Michigan game

The Michigan Wolverines are entering Saturday’s contest as a huge, 29.5-point favorite against an embattled Nebraska Cornhuskers team. The Cornhuskers will be without starting safety Myles Farmer after being suspended for driving under the influence. And to make matters worse, Nebraska’s quarterback situation is up in the air. Starter Casey Thompson is nursing an injury and may not be available for the game. In the event he can’t suit up, the quarterback will either be Chubba Purdy — who started Nebraska’s last game against Minnesota — or sophomore Logan Smothers, who has limited experience.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

What we learned from Michigan’s 52-17 victory over Rutgers

It felt like the universe was against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. Personnel wise, Michigan was handicapped before the game began and the problem was only exacerbated throughout the night. Starting left tackle Ryan Hayes, right tackle Trente Jones, wide receiver Roman Wilson, edge Jaylen Harrell, cornerback Gemon Green,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
The Spun

Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State

Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Rutgers

Even among all the fanfare around the college football landscape, the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines shut out Rutgers in the second half of the game to improve to 9-0. It was difficult to see the game was that close at the end of the first 30 minutes of play, as Rutgers took the 17-14 lead into the half.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines, despite a lousy first half, not only hit the over all by themselves, but also covered the spread Saturday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now the Maize and Blue return home for two straight games before the final game of the season. This week’s matchup is against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who gave Michigan quite the battle in Lincoln last year.
LINCOLN, NE
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

