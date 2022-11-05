Read full article on original website
Galesburg Council welcomes New City Manager, then gets back to business
It was a night of change at Monday’s Council meeting as Gerald Smith was given the oath of office as the new City Manager. Smith was welcomed by the council and community before the meeting with a reception. He joked that the Illinois weather would be tough to get used to after living in North Carolina, but considers Illinois home after going to college in Chicago.
Mary Janet (Patterson) Allen
Mary Janet (Patterson) Allen passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022 in Danville, CA. Jan was born July 29, 1937 in Monmouth, IL to Kenneth “Pat” & Mary Patterson and was raised as an only child in Alexis, IL. She graduated from Alexis High School in 1955 and even though life took her far from Alexis, she remained incredibly close to her high school girlfriends until her final days.
Jeff Rankin: ‘Jack the Hugger’ terrorized Monmouth in 1913
Fads come and go. People who were alive during the 1970s, for example, remember the national obsessions with streaking, CB radios and Pet Rocks. Every generation has them and most of them are benign and eventually forgotten. Such was the case with a fad that swept the nation during the early 20th century, and gripped the city of Monmouth 109 years ago this month — in November 1913.
Deacon Michael Lee Steward, Sr.
Deacon Michael Lee Steward, Sr. 82, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Michael was born April 5, 1940, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the son of Hobert and Mary (Roberts) Steward. He married Mattie Pennington on May 10, 1995, in Galesburg.
Rosemary L. Aurand
Rosemary L. Aurand, 84, of Galesburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 6:03 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, with her family at her side following a short illness. She was born May 24, 1938, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter...
Dixie L. Spiker
Dixie L. Spiker, age 80, passed away at 11:20 am at OSF St. Mary Medical Center on Saturday November 5, 2022. Dixie was born on November 2, 1942 at Kingstone Mines, Illinois and is the daughter of Edward S. and Gladys M (Palmer) Pegan. She was raised and attended school and high school in Kingston Mines, Illinois. Dixie received training and received her certification as a Certified Nurses Assistant in the 1930s from Burlington Hospital in Burlington, Iowa. Dixie also later in her life received her General Education Degree. Dixie married Vilas V. Spiker, Jr. on November 22, 1978 in Oquawka, Illinois and his is currently surviving. Dixie first worked at the Hiram Walker Distillery in Peoria, Illinois. She later worked many years at Kline Nursing Home in Crepo Park in Burlington as a CNA. Lastly she was employed at Conifer Antenna Craft in Burlington, Iowa for a time. Dixie was a former member of the Oquawka Eagles Auxiliary. She loved to go play Bingo, go gambling at the Casino, and going out on the river. Her main love was her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Surviving Dixie is her husband, Vilas Spiker of Oquawka, Illinois. There are thirteen children, nine boys and four girls, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Dixie also has two sisters who are surviving her. She is preceded in her death by her parents, one son, Marvin, three sisters, and to brothers.
Robert E. “Tom” Rogers
Robert E. “Tom” Rogers, 82, of North Henderson, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Tom was born on February 21, 1940 at home in Astoria. He was the son of Wayne and Lillian L. (Rogers) Rogers. He married Sally Proksch on February 1, 1963 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2006. He later married Carol Reddick on May 22, 2010 in Canton; she survives. Along with his wife, Carol, Tom is survived by his children, Pamela Huber of North Henderson and Mikey (Stephen Moore) Rogers of North Henderson; step children, Zach (Stacey) Reddick of Geneseo and Kyle Jones of Spokane, WA; grandchildren, Christine (Justin) Ackman, Robert Huber and Holly Huber-Brown; step-grandchildren, Oliver and Elliott Reddick; four great-grandchildren, Addilynn Ackman, Oakley, Owen and Harley Forshee; and siblings, Delbert (Alice) Rogers of Florida, Sherry (Marvin) Rhodes of Wisconsin and Phyllis Miller of Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sally, siblings, Pauline McDonald and Dick Rogers, and great-grandson, Justin Ackman.
Dain Nathaniel Page
Dain Nathaniel Page was born on May 27, 1987 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galesburg, IL. He attended Monmouth Schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in 2005. Dain enlisted in the National Guard in 2006 and continued on to become a full-time soldier with the United States Army. Dain served a tour in Iraq and this was an accomplishment and a source of pride throughout his life. His family will all attest to the fact that he carried his military wicked sense of humor and colorful language even after returning to civilian life. He had numerous battle buddies that he kept in touch with and those were very special to him along with his numerous childhood friends.
William E. Hetrick Sr.
William E. Hetrick Sr., age 90, of Carman, Illinois, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. He was born July 15, 1932 in Carman, Illinois, the son of Earman and Mary Rettig Hetrick. On November 24, 1952, he married Betty Huffman in Burlington, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2006.
Michael L. “Mike” Lease
Michael L. “Mike” Lease, 74, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 3:15 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at Legacy Estates, Monmouth, IL. Mike was born December 3, 1947 in Monmouth, IL the son of William C. and G. Louise (Greenstreet) Lease. He was raised in Kirkwood, IL, graduating from Yorkwood High School in 1963.
Eric Sorensen leads Illinois' 17th District race against Esther Joy King
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
Joy M. Roberts
Joy M. Roberts, 88, formerly of Maquon, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on Monday, November 7, 2022 04:28 AM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center. Joy was born on February 8, 1934 in Knox County. She was the daughter of Arthur Harold and Viola Seraphine (Christ) Widmer. She married James R. “Dick” Roberts on July 19, 1956 at the Maquon United Methodist Church. Together they celebrated 25 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 24, 1981. Joy is survived by her children, Lisa (Jack) Roberts of Maquon, Susan (Terry) Branch of Ft. Meyers, FL, James “Brett” (Cheri Heister) Roberts of Lacon and William “Bill” Roberts of East Galesburg; two granddaughters, Tori (Matthew) Goedeke of Elmwood and Heather Golnick of Shawano, WI; and six great-grandchildren, Marshall, Alyssa, Christian and Lucas, Bentley and Brayden. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
The History of Von Maur Over 150 Years
Through two world wars, the Great Depression, recessions, massive retail consolidation and the rise of the internet and alternative shopping, the 150-year-old Von Maur has managed to survive and slowly grow through its 150-year history. The key to its longevity: operating pleasant, stress-free, easy-to-shop department stores; selectively opening and closing stores; maintaining a relatively large payroll to provide service on the selling floors; never assuming too much debt; taking a long-term view to growth; staying independent; and, perhaps most important of all, having a loyal customer base. 1872: J.H.C. Petersen & Sons Co. is founded on West Second Street in Davenport,...
Barbara Jean Moore
Barbara Jean Moore, 86, of Knoxville, formerly of Morton, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday, November 4, 2022, 7:21 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Barbara was born on October 12, 1936 in Akron, Ohio. She was the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Frank) Dockus....
Monmouth College to Observe Veterans Day with Screening of Navy’s POW Film and Nov. 11 Ceremony
Monmouth College will pay tribute to its’ ties to Vice Admiral James Stockdale through the screening of the Naval Academy documentary P.O.W.: Passing on Wisdom, and a Veteran’s Day Commemoration open to the entire public, shares Director of The Wackerle Center for Career, Leadership & Fellowships and Associate Director for Student Success Marnie Dugan:
F. Jean “Jeanie” Richards
F. Jean “Jeanie” Richards, 78 of Abingdon, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at her home with her family at her bedside. She was born August 18, 1944 in Pekin, the daughter of Fred and Wilma (Gray) Beever. She married Tim Richards on August 12, 2006 at the Abingdon American Legion.
Top 6 Stinkiest Places In The Quad Cities
These stinky places in the Quad Cities smell worse than your teenage son's armpits when he refuses to shower during puberty. Does anyone else smell those nasty smells when driving through the Quad Cities streets? And what different sorts of odors even are these?. We have decided to investigate and...
KWQC
Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day. The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on...
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
