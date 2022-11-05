Dixie L. Spiker, age 80, passed away at 11:20 am at OSF St. Mary Medical Center on Saturday November 5, 2022. Dixie was born on November 2, 1942 at Kingstone Mines, Illinois and is the daughter of Edward S. and Gladys M (Palmer) Pegan. She was raised and attended school and high school in Kingston Mines, Illinois. Dixie received training and received her certification as a Certified Nurses Assistant in the 1930s from Burlington Hospital in Burlington, Iowa. Dixie also later in her life received her General Education Degree. Dixie married Vilas V. Spiker, Jr. on November 22, 1978 in Oquawka, Illinois and his is currently surviving. Dixie first worked at the Hiram Walker Distillery in Peoria, Illinois. She later worked many years at Kline Nursing Home in Crepo Park in Burlington as a CNA. Lastly she was employed at Conifer Antenna Craft in Burlington, Iowa for a time. Dixie was a former member of the Oquawka Eagles Auxiliary. She loved to go play Bingo, go gambling at the Casino, and going out on the river. Her main love was her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Surviving Dixie is her husband, Vilas Spiker of Oquawka, Illinois. There are thirteen children, nine boys and four girls, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Dixie also has two sisters who are surviving her. She is preceded in her death by her parents, one son, Marvin, three sisters, and to brothers.

