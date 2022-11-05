ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kerrang

In pictures: Download Festival’s huge launch party in London

Last night, Download Festival unveiled the line-up for its 20th anniversary instalment and it might just be their greatest bill ever. Headlined by Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and two Metallica sets over four days, Donington will never be the same again. To kick things off in style, Download held...
NME

Poppy cancels several European headline shows due to “current climate”

Poppy has announced that a majority of her upcoming European headline shows have been cancelled due to the “current climate of the world”. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 in support of her third album ‘I Disagree’, Poppy’s UK and European headline run has been postponed several times due to COVID.
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance

British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
hypebeast.com

Japanese Actor/Model/Artist YOSHI Has Died

Japan’s YOSHI (Yoshizumi Sasaki) has just died at the age of 19. Rising to fame in his early teens, the actor/model/artist garnered worldwide attention from the fashion community via social media and was known for his sense of styling at such a young age — often putting together bold fits using secondhand clothing from designer Japanese labels.
NME

Animal Collective soundtrack upcoming film ‘The Inspection’, share new song ‘Crucible’

Animal Collective have composed the original score for A24’s upcoming drama The Inspection – listen to first song ‘Crucible’ below. The film, which was written and directed by Elegance Bratton, is inspired by Bratton’s real-life experiences. It follows Ellis French, a young Black man who faces homophobia, both at a Marines boot camp and from his family.
NME

Boyce Avenue announce three concerts in the Philippines next year

Boyce Avenue are set to hold three concerts in the Philippines in 2023 alongside Filipino acts The Juans, Nobita and Adie. The Youtube sensations will hold three concerts on Valentine’s Day week, travelling to Manila’s Araneta Coliseum on February 11 and Cebu’s Waterfront Hotel Ballroom on February 12, before ending the run of shows with a concert in Davao on February 14 at the SMX Convention Center. The group are set to play a collection of love songs in line with the occasion, with Nobita and Adie set to play all three concerts while The Juans appear exclusively at the Manila showcase.

