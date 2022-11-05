Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Chronicle
Classical music matters at Duke
At some point in our life, many of us have been fascinated by the beautiful storytelling in Taylor Swift’s new albums or felt connected to the flashy, upbeat music by BTS blasting from the radio. Today's singers and songwriters take advantage of modern music technology to capture and convey their sentiments. Every component—the lyrics, the beats, the dynamics and even the music videos—contributes to the essence of that song.
Comments / 0