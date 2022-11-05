ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lillith
3d ago

all those people in the streets protesting, surprised it doesn't cause another crush...and what was the government supposed to do to protect them on Halloween anyway? They chose to be there in the middle of a huge crowd, it was a horrible accident that happened so how can you hold one person accountable? seems like a witch hunt

metro1
3d ago

How did anyone not figure out a giant crowd packed together was a recipe for disaster. Who let people assemble in that tight spot!

GodisGreat
3d ago

I feel for all these families but young people need to take responsibility for this, they caused it and now they want to blame someone else? this reminds me of the entitled youth in America. Take responsibility for your actions...you did it and caused it.

