Elizabeth is playing Princess Diana in seasons 5 and 6. Elizabeth made her film debut in 2011. Elizabeth is from Australia. The Crown charges forth into the 1990s and made some major cast changes in the fifth season, which premiered on November 9. One of those cast changes was the actress playing Princess Diana. Elizabeth Debicki stars as Diana in season 5. Elizabeth dazzles in her performance as Diana steps away from the royal family.

23 MINUTES AGO