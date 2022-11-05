ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk on midterms: "I recommend voting for a Republican Congress"

Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote Monday in a tweet that he recommends "voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic." Driving the news: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he wrote Monday.
Maxwell Frost becomes the first Gen Zer elected to Congress

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, became the first member of Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — elected to Congress after defeating Republican Calvin Wimbish in Florida's solidly blue 10th Congressional District. Why it matters: Frost, after being sworn in, will be the sole...
Inside the GOP's mad scramble for midterms credit

Republican leaders in the House and Senate are already clamoring for credit in anticipation of gaining seats in Tuesday night's midterms, with several eyeing a potential GOP wave as a launch pad for their own political ambitions. Why it matters: The intraparty jockeying — which has already turned nasty in...
Lindsey Graham: "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) acknowledged Tuesday night that his party's midterm results were thus far underwhelming, telling NBC: "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure." Why it matters: With tailwinds that included an unpopular Democratic president, persistent inflation, and historical trends that favor the party out of power,...
The Latinos who made history in the midterm elections

Several Latinos made history during the midterm elections across the U.S. Driving the news: Among them are Sen. Alex Padilla (D), who became the first Latino elected to represent California in the Senate, as well as the state’s House candidate Robert Garcia (D), who is set to be the first out LGBTQ immigrant in Congress as a gay man from Puerto Rico.
First MAGA Congress

At least 80 people who have questioned the 2020 election results won seats in the House last night — cementing a sizable MAGA caucus. Why it matters: Their victories could impact the 2024 presidential election, reshape congressional priorities and weaken institutional leaders. Between the lines: The hard-right flank —...
Scoop: Top Dems warn party is seen as extreme

Third Way — a center-left think tank backed by some of the biggest names in Democratic politics — is sounding the alarm about deep-seated party flaws, based on its own new polling from Senate battlegrounds. Driving the news: "If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and...
DOJ to monitor polls in 24 states for compliance with voting rights laws

The Justice Department announced Monday it will monitor polls in 24 states for compliance with federal voting rights laws during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterms. Why it matters: The decision comes as U.S. election officials grow increasingly concerned over voter intimidation and potential voter disruptions, putting battleground states on heightened alert.
Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat

GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor race, defeats Mastriano

Democrat Josh Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania's next governor, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Doug Mastriano, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Shapiro, who is the state’s attorney general, has said he'll be a firewall against state Republican-led efforts to limit abortion access, impose voting restrictions and loosen gun laws.
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina Senate race

Republican Rep. Ted Budd beat Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina by racking up votes in rural parts of the state, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Budd’s win is a sign that Democrats in the state were unable to counter this year's expected "red wave," driven in part by rising inflation and President Biden's low approval ratings.
Republicans win big in Florida, flipping long Democratic Miami-Dade

Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won re-election last night over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, the Associated Press reported, as Republicans made big gains across the state. The big picture: Tuesday's election serves as further proof that solidly red Florida is past its days as a swing state. Last year, registered Republican...
