Read full article on original website
Related
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Top Democrat introduces bill to strengthen presidential record keeping as DOJ investigates Trump
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, on Monday introduced legislation to strengthen the laws that govern how presidential administrations preserve records. Why it matters: The legislation is a response to the Trump administration’s spotty record-keeping and comes as the Justice Department is investigating former President...
Musk on midterms: "I recommend voting for a Republican Congress"
Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote Monday in a tweet that he recommends "voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic." Driving the news: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he wrote Monday.
Republican state Sen. Lisa Baker prevails in general election
Incumbent state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, appeared to secure a fifth term Tuesday night, outpolling her Democratic challenger, Jacki
Maxwell Frost becomes the first Gen Zer elected to Congress
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, became the first member of Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — elected to Congress after defeating Republican Calvin Wimbish in Florida's solidly blue 10th Congressional District. Why it matters: Frost, after being sworn in, will be the sole...
2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Inside the GOP's mad scramble for midterms credit
Republican leaders in the House and Senate are already clamoring for credit in anticipation of gaining seats in Tuesday night's midterms, with several eyeing a potential GOP wave as a launch pad for their own political ambitions. Why it matters: The intraparty jockeying — which has already turned nasty in...
Lindsey Graham: "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure"
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) acknowledged Tuesday night that his party's midterm results were thus far underwhelming, telling NBC: "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure." Why it matters: With tailwinds that included an unpopular Democratic president, persistent inflation, and historical trends that favor the party out of power,...
US election results - live: Senate and House uncertain as midterm races in Georgia, Arizona too close to call
Election Day is over, polls have closed across the US, and counting is well underway in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. JD Vance also won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.
The Latinos who made history in the midterm elections
Several Latinos made history during the midterm elections across the U.S. Driving the news: Among them are Sen. Alex Padilla (D), who became the first Latino elected to represent California in the Senate, as well as the state’s House candidate Robert Garcia (D), who is set to be the first out LGBTQ immigrant in Congress as a gay man from Puerto Rico.
First MAGA Congress
At least 80 people who have questioned the 2020 election results won seats in the House last night — cementing a sizable MAGA caucus. Why it matters: Their victories could impact the 2024 presidential election, reshape congressional priorities and weaken institutional leaders. Between the lines: The hard-right flank —...
Scoop: Top Dems warn party is seen as extreme
Third Way — a center-left think tank backed by some of the biggest names in Democratic politics — is sounding the alarm about deep-seated party flaws, based on its own new polling from Senate battlegrounds. Driving the news: "If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and...
Ken Griffin, GOP megadonor, throws support behind DeSantis for 2024
Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, told Politico in an interview published Sunday he would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he decides to run for president in 2024. Why it matters: Griffin is a Republican megadonor, and his endorsement of a potential DeSantis bid...
Trump news – live: DeSantis met with 2024 chants after Florida win as ‘rattled’ Trump vows to leak dirt on him
Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press. Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many...
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of...
DOJ to monitor polls in 24 states for compliance with voting rights laws
The Justice Department announced Monday it will monitor polls in 24 states for compliance with federal voting rights laws during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterms. Why it matters: The decision comes as U.S. election officials grow increasingly concerned over voter intimidation and potential voter disruptions, putting battleground states on heightened alert.
Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat
GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor race, defeats Mastriano
Democrat Josh Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania's next governor, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Doug Mastriano, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Shapiro, who is the state’s attorney general, has said he'll be a firewall against state Republican-led efforts to limit abortion access, impose voting restrictions and loosen gun laws.
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina Senate race
Republican Rep. Ted Budd beat Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina by racking up votes in rural parts of the state, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Budd’s win is a sign that Democrats in the state were unable to counter this year's expected "red wave," driven in part by rising inflation and President Biden's low approval ratings.
Republicans win big in Florida, flipping long Democratic Miami-Dade
Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won re-election last night over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, the Associated Press reported, as Republicans made big gains across the state. The big picture: Tuesday's election serves as further proof that solidly red Florida is past its days as a swing state. Last year, registered Republican...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0