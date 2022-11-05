Read full article on original website
Related
To make it profitable, Great Bend in favor or raising Events Center fees
Three years ago, Great Bend city staff determined a 10% charge should be assigned to all caterers on their food and alcohol receipts for events at the Great Bend Events Center. The practice was not well enforced, although the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) notified caterers and organizations that the 10% rule would be strictly enforced in 2023.
Great Bend concerned over current FBO contract at the airport
In July 2020, the City of Great Bend entered an agreement with P&N Flight and Charter, out of Iowa, to serve as the city’s Fixed-Base Operator (FBO). The FBO provides retail sales of aviation fuels, ramp parking, hangar storage in the main hangar and aviation repair services. P&N has...
Great Bend seeking Trail of Light volunteers
Trolleys, window decorations, and maybe even a little snow in the near future. The Christmas season is ramping up around Great Bend, and now the city is seeking volunteers to work the Trail of Lights booth at Brit Spaugh Park. Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said it's a fun way to get involved.
New sidewalk repair program heavily used in Great Bend
Since improving their sidewalk repair program in early October, the City of Great Bend has received 14 applications for the cost share program, and 10 of them have been approved. The program is designed to assist property owners to make repairs to public sidewalks. The plan provides both residential and...
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/7)
Nov. 7 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https:www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
🎤City Edition: Police Chief Steve Haulmark
Hear last week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark that aired Nov. 2, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KDOT working to mitigate staff shortages ahead of snow and ice
Safe and clean highways are easy to take for granted, but someone is doing the work to keep them that way during the winter months. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is dealing with a shortage of those people heading into the snow and ice season. Tim Potter, Public Affairs Manager for KDOT's District 5, said the job will still be completed.
Bridge repair causes rural Reno Co. road closure
RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works announced Monday that Castleton Road between Kent Road and Willison Road, approximately two miles southwest of Haven, will be closed to all traffic for bridge repair until further notice. If you have questions about this or any other Reno County Public Works...
Final week to sign up for GB Christmas Window Decorating Contest
Those planning to decorate a window this holiday season for the Christmas Window Decorating Contest in downtown Great Bend have a week left to sign up! Participants must submit their application by 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 to be included in the judging. They must complete decorating by noon on Nov. 21, and judging for the window decorations will run from Nov. 22 – Dec. 2.
Great Bend students gain career insight with internship program
Great Bend High School’s Internship Program has launched 13 seniors into the local workforce this fall, giving students the opportunity put classroom learning to practical use in the workplace. In the first academic year for this program, 13 students received placement at seven local employers who represent a wide-variety...
USD 428 Board hears from parents, staff in goal planning survey
In its attempt to continue doing what is best for Great Bend students and families, the USD 428 Board of Education commissioned the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) to conduct a district-wide survey regarding past goals and future priorities. At Monday's special session, the board spent three hours discussing those results and goals with KASB Field Specialist Sue Givens.
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
BCC Board of Trustees study session agenda (11/8)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – 4 p.m. 3. Hispanic Engagement and Recruitment Office (HERO) – Baudilio Hernandez. Grant Subaward agreement (Academics/STEM) • National Science Foundation/Kansas State University. Weights and Measures. • Kansas Department of Agriculture. Medical Assistant Program. • Edwards County Medical Center;...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Optimizing Yields With Limited Resources
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 1, indicates a continued intensification of drought conditions for Kansas. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 8 to 12) indicates a 40 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Remember that even twice our normal rainfall isn’t much. It would at continue to help the wheat to hang on. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 10 to 16) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. It does appear that a new weather pattern is establishing itself and it seems at least slightly more favorable. Time will tell.
🎥 Worker shortage forces south Vine contractor into 'penalty phase'
Hays drivers might think they've been winding their way through the south Vine Street construction for a really long time. The work has been going on longer than expected. Reconstruction of Vine Street between 13th Street and south to the city limits — the Old Highway 40 bypass intersection — was supposed to be completed the last week of October.
Boil water advisory issued for the City of Alexander, Rush County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Alexander public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
Cop Shop (11/7)
Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (11/7) At 11:34 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 354 Main Street in Dundee. At 12:11 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at NW 90 Avenue & NW 110 Road. At 3:39 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at NW 90 Road & NW...
panhandlepost.com
Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
Great Bend man hospitalized after head-on crash
FORD COUNTY —A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by John Wayne King, 60, Great Bend, was westbound on U.S. 50 just west of 132 Road. The van traveled left...
Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 1