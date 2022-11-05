ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Walk to End Alzheimer’s Jacksonville will take place this Saturday at the University of North Florida.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

