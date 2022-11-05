ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell

By Ben Crnic
 4 days ago
The winning ticket was bought at Krauszer's in Cromwell at 117 Berlin Rd. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

The CT lottery also announced other winners, including:

  • Jerone Pearson, of Hartford, who claimed $20,000 from a "KENO" ticket bought at a Mobil gas station in Windsor at 20 Windsor Ave.;
  • Maria Bursey, of Ansonia, who claimed $30,000 from a "30X Cash 9th Edition" ticket bought at an Exxon Mart in Derby at 208 New Haven Ave.

