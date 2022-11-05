ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN FPI Gives Cardinals Edge Over Seahawks in Week 9

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Arizona Cardinals the edge over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and desperately need a win on Sunday, and ESPN' s Football Power Index believes they have the edge against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals were given a 61.3% chance to win on Sunday, while the Seahawks have just 38.2% odds of getting their sixth win of the season. 0.5% was reserved for a tie.

The Cardinals previously lost to Seattle 19-9 just three weeks ago, and look to avoid losing a total of four of their last five games against the Seahawks, something last done from 2017-19.

In their 19-9 loss in round one, the Cardinals failed to score an offensive touchdown. Arizona hopes the presence of DeAndre Hopkins will help this time around.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll knows it will:

“It’s a natural transition for them because he’s such a good player and they’re going to him,” Carroll said. ” … He’s a featured part of it, and they’re using him to move the football as well as convert on third downs and to try to make big plays with him, so he’s everywhere."

Arizona sits with a FPI score of -1, good enough to rank No. 18 in the league. Seattle's -3.4 rating puts them at No. 25.

Riding into the game as 1.5-point favorites over the Seahawks, oddsmakers believe the Cardinals should (barely) edge out their NFC West rivals. ESPN's Football Power Index agrees.

All Cardinals

