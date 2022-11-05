ESPN FPI Gives Cardinals Edge Over Seahawks in Week 9

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Arizona Cardinals the edge over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and desperately need a win on Sunday, and ESPN' s Football Power Index believes they have the edge against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals were given a 61.3% chance to win on Sunday, while the Seahawks have just 38.2% odds of getting their sixth win of the season. 0.5% was reserved for a tie.

The Cardinals previously lost to Seattle 19-9 just three weeks ago, and look to avoid losing a total of four of their last five games against the Seahawks, something last done from 2017-19.

In their 19-9 loss in round one, the Cardinals failed to score an offensive touchdown. Arizona hopes the presence of DeAndre Hopkins will help this time around.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll knows it will:

“It’s a natural transition for them because he’s such a good player and they’re going to him,” Carroll said. ” … He’s a featured part of it, and they’re using him to move the football as well as convert on third downs and to try to make big plays with him, so he’s everywhere."

Arizona sits with a FPI score of -1, good enough to rank No. 18 in the league. Seattle's -3.4 rating puts them at No. 25.

Riding into the game as 1.5-point favorites over the Seahawks, oddsmakers believe the Cardinals should (barely) edge out their NFC West rivals. ESPN's Football Power Index agrees.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Marquise Brown Says He'll be Back 'Real Soon'

Pete Carroll Talks DeAndre Hopkins, Facing Cardinals Again

Cardinals Rule Three Players Out vs. Seahawks

Three Storylines for Cardinals-Seahawks

James Conner, D.J. Humphries Will be Game-Time Decisions

Justin Pugh Nominated as Cardinals' Salute to Service Award Player

Report: Cardinals Shopped A.J. Green at Trade Deadline