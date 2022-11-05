ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

LOST agreements set to go before joint services committee Tuesday

By , dcrowder, File
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYodX_0izpFWam00
Management of the Forum River Center will be handled by the City of Rome as part of a compromise over LOST proceeds between the city and the county. File

The Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee is set to consider draft agreements for the distribution of local option sales taxes, as preparations continue for an exchange of properties, that are a part of the deal.

Attorneys have been working to finalize the agreements to present to the committee, which meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall on Broad Street.

“The goal is to have the committee make a recommendation and then have a called meeting where the City Commission, County Commission and Cave Spring City Council would give their final approval,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.

Rich added that the meeting date will likely be finalized during the Tuesday’s joint service committee meeting.

The distribution agreement must be submitted to the state by the end of the year, and new formula for the distribution of local sales tax revenue would go into effect on Jan 1.

Under the tentative agreement that was announced in September, Rome’s percentage would increase from 41.7% to 45.2%, Floyd County would go from 56.5% to 53%, and Cave Spring would remain at 1.8%.

The other agreements that attorney’s for both sides continue to work on pertains to property exchanges, with the county assuming ownership of the joint Rome-Floyd County Law Enforcement Center and the city taking over the Forum River Center.

If that part of the deal is approved, the Rome Police Department and Rome Municipal Court would move to an undetermined location, allowing the county to use the building for court. After that happens, the city would take over the Forum, which is currently being used as extra space for trials, hearings, and jury selection for Superior Court.

“The space is much-needed,” said Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord. “Having that square-footage will solve a lot of things for years to come. Plus, keeping judicial facility in the same vicinity is a plus for everybody.”

McCord added the hope is to have all courts except for Superior Court — juvenile, probate and magistrate — relocate to what is now the joint law enforcement building.

Meanwhile, Rich is in the process of finding a new home the RPD.

“It’s a tough order, but I’m working on it,” he said.

According to the tentative agreement, the city would also assume ownership of the Third Avenue Parking Deck, the Town Green, Rotary Plaza, the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge, and the Fifth Avenue Bridge while the county would take possession of the Sixth Avenue Parking Deck, and the Marine Armory, which currently serves as the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation headquarters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

County Commission to hold called meeting Thursday

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the County Commission Chambers, located at 37 Perry Street in Newnan. The Commission Chambers are located on the second floor. County officials have said that the meeting...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Piedmont Newnan Hospital finalizes Community Health Needs Assessment, begins implementation

Piedmont hospitals, including Piedmont Newnan Hospital, have completed their respective Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs), which is part of their regulatory responsibility as part of a not-for-profit health system, and will begin implementation on Nov. 15 of new strategies to improve the overall health of the communities they serve. Piedmont’s...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term

ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Monday, November 7, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 7, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 7, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
3K+
Followers
824
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy