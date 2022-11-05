LOST agreements set to go before joint services committee Tuesday

Management of the Forum River Center will be handled by the City of Rome as part of a compromise over LOST proceeds between the city and the county. File

The Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee is set to consider draft agreements for the distribution of local option sales taxes, as preparations continue for an exchange of properties, that are a part of the deal.

Attorneys have been working to finalize the agreements to present to the committee, which meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall on Broad Street.

“The goal is to have the committee make a recommendation and then have a called meeting where the City Commission, County Commission and Cave Spring City Council would give their final approval,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.

Rich added that the meeting date will likely be finalized during the Tuesday’s joint service committee meeting.

The distribution agreement must be submitted to the state by the end of the year, and new formula for the distribution of local sales tax revenue would go into effect on Jan 1.

Under the tentative agreement that was announced in September, Rome’s percentage would increase from 41.7% to 45.2%, Floyd County would go from 56.5% to 53%, and Cave Spring would remain at 1.8%.

The other agreements that attorney’s for both sides continue to work on pertains to property exchanges, with the county assuming ownership of the joint Rome-Floyd County Law Enforcement Center and the city taking over the Forum River Center.

If that part of the deal is approved, the Rome Police Department and Rome Municipal Court would move to an undetermined location, allowing the county to use the building for court. After that happens, the city would take over the Forum, which is currently being used as extra space for trials, hearings, and jury selection for Superior Court.

“The space is much-needed,” said Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord. “Having that square-footage will solve a lot of things for years to come. Plus, keeping judicial facility in the same vicinity is a plus for everybody.”

McCord added the hope is to have all courts except for Superior Court — juvenile, probate and magistrate — relocate to what is now the joint law enforcement building.

Meanwhile, Rich is in the process of finding a new home the RPD.

“It’s a tough order, but I’m working on it,” he said.

According to the tentative agreement, the city would also assume ownership of the Third Avenue Parking Deck, the Town Green, Rotary Plaza, the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge, and the Fifth Avenue Bridge while the county would take possession of the Sixth Avenue Parking Deck, and the Marine Armory, which currently serves as the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation headquarters.