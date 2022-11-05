ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
pioneerinstitute.org

Taxachusetts Must Be Stopped

This op-ed appeared in National Review on October 27, 2022 6:30 AM. The Bay State’s economic future is on the ballot. During the 1980s Massachusetts earned the nickname “Taxachusetts.” In recent decades, however, state leaders worked together to get out from under that moniker. They cut the income tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent, and Massachusetts fell from the fifth highest in the nation to twelfth in terms of the overall state and local tax burden.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
homenewshere.com

How the Massachusetts Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus checks are coming your way

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
MAINE STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Apply now to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
MAINE STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

$500 stimulus payment coming to many individuals and families

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very possibly be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

