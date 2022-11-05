Read full article on original website
Watch Chicago PD Season 10, Episode 7 live online
Upton knew something wasn’t right about the chief’s son. Now she needs to prove he’s trafficking girls in Chicago PD Season 10, Episode 7. It would have been easy for many to dismiss Upton’s thoughts a couple of episodes ago. She was running herself into the ground trying to avoid her feelings about Halstead leaving. On top of that, she’d been hit over the head and knocked unconscious when she found a girl that was being trafficked.
Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? (Nov. 9, 2022)
Ever since the new season of Big Sky kicked off this September, the ABC brass has been incredibly generous in bringing fans seven weeks of back-to-back new episodes!. While other shows have taken a week or two off already this fall, season 3 of Big Sky has been keeping its momentum going week after week as the season’s mystery has unraveled without any interruption.
