Upton knew something wasn’t right about the chief’s son. Now she needs to prove he’s trafficking girls in Chicago PD Season 10, Episode 7. It would have been easy for many to dismiss Upton’s thoughts a couple of episodes ago. She was running herself into the ground trying to avoid her feelings about Halstead leaving. On top of that, she’d been hit over the head and knocked unconscious when she found a girl that was being trafficked.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO